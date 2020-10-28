But with additional relief stalled in Congress, counties acknowledge time is running out to spend the roughly $240 million left from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March.
After announcing a $250 million disbursement from the state’s Rainy Day account to fund a series of relief programs meant to bolster the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said last week that counties should consider using some of their federal money to match state efforts.
Hogan said about two-thirds of the money distributed to 19 of Maryland’s 24 counties remains unspent. He said that unspent money must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
In late July, the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation which would push the spending deadline back one year to Dec. 31, 2021.
