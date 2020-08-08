Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order Monday removing the authority of local health officers to close schools.
Gayles issued a new directive on Wednesday to prevent in-person classes. Hogan’s health secretary sent a memo to health officials a day later advising against such directives.
Public schools in the county plan to provide online-only learning for the first semester of the school year.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.