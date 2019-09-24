UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland county has launched a two-day litter cleanup campaign aimed at curbing illegal dumping and removing thousands of improperly placed signs along roadways.

The Washington Post reports officials in Prince George’s County kicked off the “beautification initiative” on Monday. The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement says it’s cracking down on illegal dumping and improving the collection of bulk trash.

Department head Melinda Bolling says some 5,000 signs being removed are mostly advertisements placed illegally along roads and medians. She called them “an eyesore” and “a potential hazard.” Posting illegal signs carries a fine of up to $1,000.

The newspaper reports that residents have long complained about litter in the county.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.