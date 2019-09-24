Department head Melinda Bolling says some 5,000 signs being removed are mostly advertisements placed illegally along roads and medians. She called them “an eyesore” and “a potential hazard.” Posting illegal signs carries a fine of up to $1,000.
The newspaper reports that residents have long complained about litter in the county.
