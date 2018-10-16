TOWSON, Md. — A Maryland county council has abolished a monthly tax charged to owners of mobile homes.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore County Council members voted 5-2 Monday to end the tax, which sponsor Councilwoman Cathy Bevins had described as an outdated relic from the 1950s, when mobile homes were actually mobile and owners didn’t pay property tax.

The county’s tax was capped at $20 a month, and came on top of the property taxes paid by owners and incomes taxes paid by long-term residents. Bevins says the county was essentially “double-dipping.”

The move was opposed by County Executive Don Mohler. Administration officials said it would be unwise to forgo the estimated $600,000 annual revenue from the tax.

A similar measure to end Howard County’s mobile home tax was defeated last month.

