From southern Maryland in a single day came both bad news and good news about a disease that has recently received considerable nationwide attention: measles.

On Tuesday the health department in St. Mary’s County reported that it was “investigating a suspected case of measles” in the county.

It said further testing was needed for additional evaluation.

It said the patient had been evaluated at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in the emergency department and was “isolated within some hours” after arrival. The department said a hotline had been set up to hear questions and concerns from community members. The hotline was to be open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But later in the day came what appeared to be the good news.

It said further investigation determined that the person in question “ does not have measles.”

In its updated announcement, the St. Mary’s health department said it had initially been told by the state Department of Health that the case was positive.

-In recognition of the highly contagious nature of measles, the department said it quickly alerted the public to reduce potential exposure risk.

But at 5:30 p.m., the county health department annmounced, the final test results were made available by the state laboratory. They “were negative for measles,” the county department said.

But the update came with a word of advice. In the light of current outbreaks of the illness elsewhere, the department said it was calling on the community to” learn more about measles, Given current outbreaks of measles in other states, the St. Mary’s County Health Department advises the community to learn more about measles, the vaccine to prevent it, and the importance of vaccinating according to” the schedule recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The nature of the medical problem that prompted the alert could not be immediately learned.

According to CDC, measles is highly contagious and can produce complications.

