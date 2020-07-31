Alsobrooks said that contact tracing statewide has shown that 44 percent of new infections are among people who have been at family gatherings. She said that 23 percent reported having been at a house party.
At least one private home has already been barred from having parties after neighbors said hundreds of people were gathering at pool parties.
“No more parties with hundreds of people in attendance,” Alsobrooks said.
She said that people who have gatherings of more than 100 people could be charged with a misdemeanor.
