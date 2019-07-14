WESTMINSTER, Md. — The health department in one Maryland county has received grant funding that will allow it to create a traveling clinic on wheels to help underserved areas.

The Carroll County Times reported Saturday that plans call for the van to have two treatment rooms, a bathroom, nurse area and refrigerator for medication.

The initiative called the Carroll County Care Collaborative will focus on areas of the county that lack resources and have been hot spots for overdoses.

The exact range of services is still being determined, but plans call for offering Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction.

The funding is coming from the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center and the Maryland Department of Health.

Information from: Carroll County Times , http://www.carrollcountytimes.com/

