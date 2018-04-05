A Maryland couple was indicted in a federal court Thursday after allegedly stealing ATMs last year to buy heroin, prosecutors said.

From September to October, 38-year-old Matthew Dale Bush and 34-year-old Crystal French stole ATMs in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania to buy heroin and other drugs, according to a statement from Stephen M. Schenning, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland.

The couple used stolen vehicles to transport the ATMs from crime scenes, the statement said, and also burglarized a convenience store and robbed a bank in Maryland. They allegedly used the money from the crimes to purchase heroin and other illegal narcotics.

Bush and French, who are married, were arrested on Oct. 24 after a brief police chase following a bank robbery in Baltimore County, according to a statement issued at the time by Baltimore County police. The chase ended when the couple crashed into a vehicle, then fled on foot before being apprehended, according to the statement.

Bush and French were indicted on charges of charges of bank robbery, interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy, according to prosecutors, and Bush faces additional larceny and firearms charges, among others.

The couple faces up to 20 years in prison for the bank robbery charges, according to prosecutors, and Bush faces an additional 10 years for firearms charges.