But that’s exactly what happened when the couple logged onto a Zoom call last week to be featured in the latest episode of John Krasinksi’s new hit web series “Some Good News.”

“We were like, ‘Is this really happening?’” Lush, 38, said in a video interview with The Baltimore Sun. “‘Some Good News’ is an awesome show that highlights such positivity and I just can’t believe we got the chance to be part of it.”

AD

AD

The La Plata couple had tweeted at Some Good News a video of the proposal paired side by side with the show’s proposal, hoping to bring some joy to others as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country and world. The two also wanted to know whether Krasinksi, who plays Jim, and Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam, would attend the wedding.

Producers reached out to Lush and Hedrick, wondering whether they’d share their story. Unbeknown to them, Krasinksi logged onto Zoom and told the two Charles County teachers he could only attend their wedding if they did it right then, even though they had rescheduled it for next year due to COVID-19.

The celebrity got ordained in Maryland to marry the couple online and the day before the Zoom call, he even reached out to both Hedrick and Lush’s parents and friends to let them in on his plan and get permission to marry the two. And he recruited Fischer to be the bride’s maid-of-honor.

AD

AD

And because Hedrick couldn’t walk down the aisle with her dad by her side, Krasinski asked country music star Zac Brown to serenade them with a brand-new song, “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

Hedrick said Brown told them he had been trying to figure out when and how to release the song and that it seemed like the perfect opportunity. By the end of the song, Hedrick said, there wasn’t a dry eye; even Krasinski and Fischer were crying because of how the father and daughter reacted.

“My dad is my favorite person in the entire world and I miss seeing him so much,” Hedrick, 39, said. “That song was so powerful and it was such a special moment, I was doing some ugly crying.”

AD

As Krasinski started to finish the ceremony, the couple said, Fischer stopped him to make a maid-of-honor speech.

“Here’s all I’m going to say,” Fischer said, reciting a line from her character on the show. “One day your kids are going to assume that their parents are soul mates and in your case, they will be right.”

AD

To continue highlighting the wedding scene from Season 6 of “The Office,” Krasinski cut his tie in half as his character had done and told the newlyweds, “There’s only one way out of this wedding.”

“Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” he said.

AD

Chris Brown’s “Forever” started blaring and then most of the rest of the show’s cast popped onto the screen, including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nuñez and Creed Bratton, who all tuned in from their homes.

The cast danced down the virtual aisle, recreating the same exact scene from 11 years ago — Wilson even included kicking a bridesmaid in the face.

And although the segment was just about 10 minutes long, the Maryland couple said they were on the Zoom call for more than 30 minutes. The two said each cast member spoke with them, congratulating them on their love and offered marriage advice and tips. They said the cast also thanked them for allowing them to reconnect and reminding them how many people love the show.

AD

AD

“Everyone was so down to earth, you just can’t fake that,” Lush said.

Since debuting on May 10, the video has garnered almost 5 million views on YouTube. The two said their phones haven’t stopped buzzing with social media notifications, texts and phone calls from people who are in awe of their once-in-a-lifetime experience. Lush said that on May 11 alone he had about 1,500 messages to respond to.

Even before their wedding was postponed from June 2020 to May 2021, the couple knew they wanted to follow one of their favorite episodes and incorporate dancing down the aisle after saying “I do” but now, they are debating about incorporating more things from “The Office” on their big day.

AD

Hedrick, a special education teacher at Thomas Stone High School and Lush, the Henry E. Lackey High School athletic director, said they bonded over the show at the beginning of their relationship more than eight years ago and continue to be superfans and constantly rewatch episodes.

AD

“We literally watch it every night,” Hedrick said. “I cannot fall asleep if I don’t have Dwight Schrute’s voice in my ear.”

Even though the couple said “I do” in front of their favorite celebs, the two said they aren’t legally married — yet.

Krasinski is sending the signed Maryland marriage certificate in the mail along with the cut-off tie.

Hedrick and Lush said they are likely going to hold off signing it until their big day next year so they can share it in person with all their loved ones. But, the two said they are already brainstorming ways to incorporate the new mementos into their home and at their wedding.

AD