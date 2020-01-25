Rretired Judge Lynne A. Battaglia wrote that Rheinstein misrepresented facts in circuit court in an effort to intimidate his opponents, advanced unsubstantiated claims of fraud against the opposing party and led the court to believe the other party previously faced criminal charges.

The discipline stems from a case involving a construction escrow loan from Imagine Capital Inc., which accused Charles and Felicia Moore of not repaying the loan. In that case, Judge Glenn L. Klavans of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County found that Rheinstein “interjected irrelevant and unsubstantiated accusations against Imagine and its members regarding an elaborate fraud scheme.”

In May 2012, Rheinstein sued in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City on behalf of the Moores, naming 28 people involved in an alleged “elaborate fraud scheme” by Imagine, Battaglia’s opinion states.

The court said Rheinstein also was disbarred in part because he “intolerably delayed” his disciplinary process by not producing documents.

In a statement Friday, Rheinstein said he was “very surprised and disappointed” by the court decision and denied having concocted a conspiracy. He said he plans to ask the court to reconsider.