ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s second-highest court will provide the names of the three judges who will hear appeals at least one week before oral arguments, starting in May.

The Daily Record reports the announcements are a break from the court’s long-held practice of withholding the announcement of names until the morning of a hearing.

The Court of Special Appeals also will require attorneys to move for a judge’s recusal at least three business days before the scheduled argument.

A panel of three judges from among the 15 serving on the Court of Special Appeals generally hears arguments. The three-judge panels will be listed on the Court of Special Appeals website under “Court Schedule” seven to 10 days before argument.

The notice includes the advisory that judicial assignments can change.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.