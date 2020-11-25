District court Judges will still hear criminal, traffic, civil, domestic violence, peace orders, extreme risk protective Orders and landlord-tenant cases. In the circuit courts, civil, criminal, family, child in need of assistance and juvenile matters will move forward.
“COVID-19 cases in Maryland are increasing at a rapid pace and with the Thanksgiving Day holiday upon us, it is imperative that the Judiciary respond to the current health situation by restricting court operations further,” Barbera said in the judiciary’s news release.
The order was issued a day after an attorney called on the judiciary to postpone court hearings that do not involve a jailed defendant or domestic violence allegations.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.