The federal government made five groups of people eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot at least six months after completing their initial two-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine: people age 65 and older; people over 18 who live in long-term care settings; people over 18 who have underlying medical conditions; people over 18 who work in high-risk settings; and people over 18 who live in high-risk settings.
Hogan said confusing federal guidance on who can get boosters led state leaders to launch a call center earlier this week to contact Marylanders who are eligible. The call center helped schedule more than 30,000 appointments for booster shots. Eligible residents also began receiving text messages on Thursday with information in both English and Spanish on how to schedule appointments.
“There is no need to wait to hear from us, however, if you are eligible for a booster shot, we strongly encourage you to get one right away,” said Dennis R. Schrader, the state’s health secretary, adding that eligible residents can contact the call center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
In Virginia, more than 700,000 residents are eligible for booster shots, including 350,000 health-care workers. The state’s department of health on Thursday announced that Virginia’s Community Vaccination Clinic will open Oct. 7. The clinic will be at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge, and will have appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Residents can find an appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. And officials in D.C. began administering booster shots on Friday.
Booster shots are just one way officials are working to slow the spread of the coronavirus. More than 80 facilities in Maryland have access to monoclonal antibodies, a therapy to treat early cases of covid-19, and more than 13,000 doses of the antibodies have been distributed, Hogan said. The treatments have “helped us avoid approximately 600 hospitalizations and more than 250 deaths,” he said.
Infection rates have plateaued in the D.C. region, and the seven-day average of new cases stood at 4,218 on Thursday, compared to 4,838 one week ago, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.
The seven-day average of new deaths stood at 54 on Thursday, the same as a week ago. And many officials are pointing to increased vaccination rates as driving down the case rate.
Still, Hogan maintained that vaccine mandates weren’t needed, despite council members in Montgomery County, the state’s most populous county, introducing legislation on Tuesday that would mandate coronavirus vaccinations for county employees.
Hogan said the latest plateauing metrics were achieved “with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, a relentless focus on equity, and without resorting to blanket mandates,” adding that he believes the state has “been doing very well with the plan that we’ve had for a long time.”
In the meantime, neighboring D.C. has a vaccine mandate for health-care workers and a vaccine-or-weekly-testing mandate for city employees and contractors. All of the city’s teachers and school staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1; there’s no testing option for those who regularly interact with schoolchildren, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated.
While over 70 percent of D.C. residents over 18 years old have received at least one dose, according to The Washington Post’s tacker, the figures are lower for residents who are between 12 and 15 years old, and residents who are between 16 and 17 years old: 57.7 percent and 55.5 percent, respectively, according to a Thursday news release from the city.
One effort to increase the vaccination rate for the city’s younger populations is the Take the Shot, DC Youth Giveaway. Youths ages 12 to 17 are eligible to win a $25,000 college scholarship or an iPad with a pair of Beats headphones. Officials on Thursday announced the first nine winners.