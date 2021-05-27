The Maryland Department of Health said these deaths were inaccurately classified by medical certifiers over the past year. The errors were caught during “maintenance exercises” by the department’s statistics administrators.
“When necessary, our epidemiologists make adjustments to reported health data as information is reviewed, verified, and corrected,” Jinlene Chan, Maryland deputy secretary for public health services, said in a statement. “It is important for medical certifiers to closely follow CDC guidance when reporting COVID-19 deaths.”
Similar accounting errors have happened before in the region. In February and March, a computer glitch caused Virginia to add hundreds of previously unreported coronavirus deaths to their public tallies.