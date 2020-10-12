People ages 35 to 54 are more likely than their older or younger counterparts to say they would decline a vaccine, with 59 percent saying they would not take it if it were available today.

Mileah Kromer, a political science professor at Goucher College and director of the poll, said the reluctance is a product of conflicting messages from the White House, politicians and leading scientists about vaccine development. President Trump has pushed for a vaccine to be approved before Election Day.

“It’s because of the mixed messaging,” Kromer said.

The wariness contrasts with earlier polling showing that Maryland residents generally believe in the efficacy of vaccinations. A 2015 Goucher survey found that an overwhelming majority of residents believed that vaccines “were effective at preventing disease.”

The survey released Tuesday of 1,002 Maryland adults, conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, also found a significant partisan divide in optimism about the course of the pandemic. Overall, half of those surveyed say they believe the worst is behind us, and 49 percent think “the worst is yet to come.”

But Republicans are more likely to be optimistic, with 74 percent believing the worst has past, and just 38 percent of Democrats feeling the same.

And while 89 percent say they believe that individual behavior can stop the spread of the virus, people who consider themselves “conservative” are less likely to hold that view compared with those who identify as “progressive” or “moderate.”

Only 1 in 5 conservatives say actions widely embraced by public health experts, such as mask-wearing or social distancing, can stop the virus’s spread.

The poll, which has a 3.1 percentage-point margin of error, also found residents reporting higher levels of anger, sadness, loneliness, frustration and stress than before the pandemic began. A majority of people — about 57 percent — said they feel frustrated and stressed more often now. A quarter said they felt more lonely, and a third have felt angry and sad more often.

A slight majority of people in the state say they’ve not endured economic hardship because of the pandemic. Of the 45 percent who have endured hardship, 13 percent consider it “severe,” while 32 percent call it “moderate.”

“That represents millions of Marylanders,” Kromer said. “A real financial hardship has happened, and people are emotionally stressed.”

The state’s unemployment rate rose from 3.5 percent in March to 9.8 percent in April before steadily declining to 7 percent in August, according to the most recent statistics.

Sixty percent of White people say they have experienced no financial hardship during the pandemic, while less than half — 47 percent — of Black people say the same.

Most people say they believe that the state’s reopening pace has been right, while a quarter think it has gone too quickly and 16 percent said it was too sluggish. Maryland entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan in early September, opening concert venues and expanding the availability of indoor dining.

Local jurisdictions retain control over reopenings, however, and harder-hit areas of the state, such as Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have opted for a slower approach.