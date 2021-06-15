July 1 will mark the beginning of a “45-day grace period,” in which some regulations will still be relaxed, Hogan said. That includes drivers’ license renewals and a moratorium on evictions related to the pandemic, which will not expire until August 15. Policies allowing early release of inmates and alternative marriage procedures will not longer be in effect.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has already said he will allow his state’s emergency declaration to expire at the end of June.
The decision from Hogan comes as the state records some of its best metrics to date.
The state is reporting a seven-day positivity rate of 0.82 percent, a record low. Maryland recorded its highest seven-day positivity rate at 26.88 percent in April of last year, a month after the state saw its first coronavirus case.
The state also continues to see a steady decline over the past month in hospitalizations and deaths, which are at or near their lowest points since the beginning of the pandemic.
Last month, Hogan announced a lottery over 40 days to boost vaccination rates and to reach a 70 percent threshold by Memorial Day. The lottery ends on July 4 with a $400,000 drawing.
Other elected leaders around the country, including Democrats like D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and California Gov. Gavin Newsome, have said they want to continue their states of emergency because it allows her wider latitude to use federal funding to pay pandemic-related costs and take other actions. They also note that a significant amount of pandemic-related aid has not yet been distributed to those who need it.
As of early June, D.C. and its surrounding suburbs had at least $300 million in rental relief that it had not yet distributed, a Washington Post analysis found. Five jurisdictions, including Montgomery County and Fairfax County, had not given out any federal dollars to tenants.
Matt Losak, executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, has said the group’s members were “petrified” of Hogan lifting the state of emergency, because so many are still at risk of eviction.
