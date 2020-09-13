About 40 of the cases occurred at Russell Hall Seafood in Fishing Creek. The entire company was on lockdown for two weeks, with positive cases isolated and everyone else quarantined.
The workers, many of whom are Mexican citizens, are working in the U.S. legally. The H-2B visa program allows American companies to hire foreign workers for temporary non-agricultural jobs; the Maryland crab-picking industry has relied on H-2B workers since the program was introduced in the early 1990s.
Multiple calls and messages left over the course of a week for Harry Phillips, owner of Russell Hall Seafood, were not returned.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md..