•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicl e
•Attempted vehicle thef t
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERIES
Belle Grove Rd., 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A man robbed two females in a vehicle he was riding in at gunpoint. A 38-year-old Millersville man was arrested Oct. 14, and charged with numerous counts of armed robbery, handgun violations, robbery, and assault.
Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 19. A man with a semi-automatic pistol robbed a bicyclist of his bike. On Oct. 20, a 41-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, handgun violations, robbery, assault, and theft.
Glen Burnie Area
ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE
Warwickshire Lane, 100 block, 10:40 p.m. Oct. 19. A person followed a woman to her vehicle and fired a handgun toward her and the vehicle. No injury or property damage was reported. On Oct. 28, a 43-year-old Lansdowne man was arrested and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, possession of numerous firearms and assault charges.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing,
the policedepartment has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULTS
Ashton Ct., 1200 block, Oct. 26.
Madison St., 1100 block, Oct. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Edelmar Dr., unit block, Oct. 28.
Forest Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 26.
Forest Hills Ave., 900 block, Oct. 26.
Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Oct. 23. Theft from vehicle.
Heritage Ct., unit block, Oct. 23.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, Oct. 23. Theft from vehicle.
S. Monroe St., unit block, Oct. 26.
Stonecreek Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 23. Theft from vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Youngs Farm Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 23.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERIES
Cedar Lane, 5400 block, Oct. 28.
Lee Deforest Dr., 7000 block, Oct. 28.
Nightmist Ct., 10300 block, Oct. 26.
Stevens Forest Rd., 6300 block, Oct. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Area of Murray Hill Rd., Oct. 23. From residence.
Area of Waterloo Rd., Oct. 26. From residence.
Black Star Cir., 8500 block, Oct. 23. From residence.
Farstar Pl., 6200 block, Oct. 26. From residence.
Sea Shadow, 9500 block, Oct. 23. From residence.
Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, Oct. 26. From residence.
Wincopin Cir., 10200 block, Oct. 26. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Green Mountain Cir., 10800 block, Oct. 27.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10500 block, Oct. 27.
Elkridge Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 26. Carjacking.
Ellicott City Area
ROBBERIES
Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, Oct. 26.
Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, Oct. 28.
Pine Orchard Lane, 3100 block, Oct. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bonnie Branch Rd., 4400 block, Oct. 22. From residence.
Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, Oct. 27. From residence.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Willowwood Way, 8800 block, Oct. 27. From residence.
Laurel Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Forest Gates Path, 9400 block, Oct. 26.
High Ridge Rd., 10100 block, Oct. 27.