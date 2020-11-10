•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Crofton Area

WEAPON

Crain Hwy. near Davidsonville Rd., Nov. 2. Handgun violation.

Ferndale Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baby Baer and Big Baer courts, Aster Dr., and Kimberley Lane, Nov. 3. More than a dozen vehicles were entered and/or tampered with, and property was stolen from some of them.

Glen Burnie Area

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Hideaway Loop, Nov. 2. A 68-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested following an investigation by the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit. He was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography.

ASSAULT/ARREST

Foxridge Lane, 8000 block, 5 a.m. Nov. 5. Two people were attempting to repossess a vehicle at a residence when the owner exited his house and threatened them with a handgun. A 40-year-old Glen Burnie man with a loaded Sig Sauer .40-caliber handgun was arrested.

ROBBERY

Quarterfield Rd., 7700 block, Nov. 2. From business.

Linthicum Heights Area

ROBBERY

Nursery Rd., 700 block, Nov. 2. From business.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 300 block, 7:13 p.m. Nov. 4. A woman reported she was assaulted by a male acquaintance and threatened with a knife.

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 4. A man punched a male acquaintance several times during a physical altercation. He was arrested and charged with assault.

Paddington Pl., 1000 block, noon Nov. 4. A man was arguing with a male acquaintance when the man threatened the acquaintance with a taser. The man then assaulted the acquaintance with a pocketknife, causing a laceration on the acquaintance’s hand. The Annapolis man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Americana Dr., 600 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 2 to 7:50 a.m. Nov. 4. Four wheels were stolen from a 2018 Infiniti Q60.

Americana Dr., 700 block, Nov. 4. Four rims and wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Boxwood Rd., 200 block, Nov. 4. A pink/blue change purse and a pair of prescription sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Cherry Grove Ave. S., Nov. 4. Two skateboards were stolen from a vehicle.

Coybay Dr., 700 block, Oct. 29.

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Oct. 30.

Heritage Ct., unit block, 6 a.m. Nov. 4. A pack of cigarettes was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Ct., unit block, Nov. 4. $1,500 in cash was stolen from the glove box of a vehicle.

Heritage Ct., unit block, Nov. 4. Four vehicles were rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

Hilltop Lane, 200 block, Nov. 4. Two North Face jackets, a backpack and $100 cash were stolen from a vehicle. A second vehicle on the block was also searched, but nothing was reported missing.

Hilltop Lane., 200 block, Oct. 30.

Merryman Rd., 400 block, Nov. 4. A vehicle was rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.

Silopanna Rd., unit block, Nov. 4. Theft from vehicle.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Snowman Ct., 6400 block, Nov. 2.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Nov. 2. From residence.

Dark Fire Way, 11600 block, Nov. 4. From vehicle.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, Nov. 4. From vehicle.

Woodside Ct., 6300 block, Nov. 3. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lynx Lane, 5400 block, Nov. 2.

Placid Lake Ct., 10100 block, Nov. 2.

Elkridge Area

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, Nov. 2.

Landing Rd., 5400 block, Nov. 2.

THEFT/BURGLARY

S. Hanover Rd., 6300 block, Nov. 3. From residence.

Ellicott City Area

ROBBERY

Corporate Ct., 3000 block, Oct. 29.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Halcyon Ct., 3200 block, Nov. 2.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore National Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 2.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, Oct. 29. From residence.

Pierce Dr., 3400 block, Nov. 3. From residence.

Thornbrook Rd., 2600 block, Nov. 3. From residence.

Valley View Overlook, 4900 block, Nov. 2. From residence.

Fulton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Maple Lawn Blvd., 8100 block, Nov. 4.

Jessup Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dorsey Run Rd., 7900 block, Nov. 3.