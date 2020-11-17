•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

AD

Annapolis Area

ROBBERY ARREST

Foxwood Ct., 1400 block, Nov. 13. A 36-year-old Annapolis man was arrested in connection with a robbery at a convenience store on Nov. 11.

AD

Glen Burnie Area

ASSAULT

Foxridge Lane, 8000 block, Nov. 5. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

White Water Ct., 6700 block, Nov. 6.

WEAPON

Crain Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 6. Weapons violation. An arrest was made.

Crain Hwy. near Hidden Brook Dr., Nov. 13. Two men were arrested during a traffic stop when a Ruger EC9s 9mm handgun, 13.09 grams of suspected marijuana and other paraphernalia were located. The 31-year-old Baltimore man and 27-year-old Glen Burnie man were charged with handgun and controlled dangerous substance violations.

AD

Ritchie Hwy. and Furnace Branch Rd. E., Nov. 8. Weapons violation. An arrest was made.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ashmore Ave. and Pebblebrook Lane, Nov. 9. Several reports of theft from auto.

Edgewater Area

ASSAULT

Lee Airpark Dr., unit block, Nov. 9.

Severn Area

WEAPON

Pioneer Dr. and Arwell Ct., Nov. 6. Weapons violation. An arrest was made.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 200 block, Nov. 9. A man was assaulted by multiple people, but he did not report the assault for several days due to fear of retaliation.

AD

AD

Center St., 300 block, Nov. 5.

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Nov. 5.

West St., 100 block, Nov. 11. A store employee was involved in a verbal dispute with a customer. The agitated customer threw a hot cup of coffee on the employee and fled.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, Nov. 9.

Dock St., 100 block, Nov. 9. A man entered a business and stole $83 from a cash register.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, Nov. 6.

Janice Dr., 800 block, Nov. 6.

Norwood Rd., 100 block, Nov. 11. From vehicle.

Park Pl., unit block, Nov. 9. Kitchen items were stolen from a vacant condominium.

Taylor Ave., 600 block, Nov. 12. Prepackaged food items were stolen from a business.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, Nov. 9. Theft from vehicle.

AD

W. Washington St., unit block, Nov. 12. A woman stole $300 from the pants pocket of a male acquaintance at a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Chester Ave., 400 block, Nov. 6.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

AD

Columbia Area

ROBBERY

Twin Knolls Rd., 5500 block, Nov. 12.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Black Star Cir., 8500 block, Nov. 9. From residence.

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Nov. 9. From residence.

Santiago Rd., 9600 block, Nov. 5.

Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, Nov. 12.

AD

Quiet Hours, 6500 block, Nov. 10. From residence.

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, Nov. 12.

Sandalfoot Way, 7400 block, Nov. 9. From residence.

Stonebrook Lane, 8900 block, Nov. 10. From residence.

Swan Point Way, 7200 block, Nov. 10. From residence.

Yellow Bonnet Pl., 7500 block, Nov. 9. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Rd., 5400 block, Nov. 9.

Swan Point Way, 7300 block, Nov. 10.

Vantage Point Rd., 5600 block, Nov. 12.

Elkridge Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Old Washington Rd., 5900 block, Nov. 12.

Jessup Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 8800 block, Nov. 6.

Laurel Area

THEFT/BURGLARY