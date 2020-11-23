•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Edgewater Area

ASSAULT ARREST

Lee Airpark Dr., unit block, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 7. A man and a woman assaulted an ice cream store employee when the employee insisted the pair must wear masks inside the business. On Nov. 13, a 26-year-old Bowie woman was arrested. The second suspect has not been located.

Glen Burnie Area

WEAPON ARRESTS

Crain Hwy. near Hiddenbrook Dr., Nov. 13. Arrest made.

Mountain Rd., 100 block, Nov. 18. A 29-year-old Pasadena man and a 24-year-old Baltimore man were arrested. Each was charged with handgun violations and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The driver was also issued related traffic infractions.

Linthicum Area

WEAPON ARRESTS

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. and Dorsey Rd., Nov. 17. Arrest made.

Elkridge Landing Rd., 900 block, Nov. 18. A 41-year-old Baltimore man was found in possession of a Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun, arrested and charged with a weapon violation.

Severn Area

WEAPON ARRESTS

Reece Rd. and Hollow Ct., Nov. 18. A 27-year-old Baltimore man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with possession of a loaded Polymer 80% 9mm handgun. He was charged with a weapons violation.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULT

West St., 100 block, 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. A man assaulted and attempted to strangle a female acquaintance during an argument. He fled before police arrived.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chatham Lane, 200 block, Nov. 13. From vehicle.

Chatham Lane, 200 block, 12:56 p.m. Nov. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Chatham Lane, 200 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17. A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Forest Dr., 1000 block, Nov. 13. From vehicle.

Main St., 100 block, Nov. 13.

Melvin Ave., 500 block, Nov. 16.

President St., 900 block, Nov. 18. A package containing an auto part was stolen from the doorstep of a business.

Spa Dr., 100 block, Nov. 19. From vehicle.

Tyler Ave., 1100 block, Nov. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

West St., unit block, Nov. 16.

West St., 800 block, Nov. 13.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Belle Dr., 1700 block, Nov. 17.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ROBBERIES

Snowden River Pkwy., 8700 block, Nov. 16. From vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9000 block, Nov. 17.

Stanford Blvd., 8800 block, Nov. 16.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Nov. 16.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Nov. 17-18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kilimanjaro Rd., 9400 block, Nov. 16. From vehicle.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Nov. 18. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Nov. 16.

Jericho Rd., 5100 block, Nov. 19. Two dirt bikes were stolen from a residential garage.

Elkridge Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ducketts Lane, 6500 block, Nov. 17. From vehicle.

Lark Brown Rd., 8100 block, Nov. 17. From business.

Montgomery Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 16. From vehicle.

Marshalee Dr., 6100 block, Nov. 16. From vehicle.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Baltimore National Pike, 8800 block, Nov. 16. From vehicle.

Dorsey Hall Dr., 5000 block, Nov. 16. From business.

Jessup Area

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 8600 block, Nov. 13.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, 12:42 a.m. Nov. 18. A pharmacy was entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 8100 block, Nov. 18.

Laurel Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Nov. 17. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT