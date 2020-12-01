•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wasena Ave., 5200 block, Nov. 20. An arrest was made.
Crofton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Freemont Ct., Wilkshire Dr., Fillmore Ct., Angus Ct., Carry Pl., Walleye Dr. and Farmington Ct., Nov. 22. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Property was stolen from some of them. A Ford F-150 left unlocked with the keys inside was stolen on Wilkshire Drive.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPONS
Hiddenbrook Dr. and Mystic View Turn, Nov. 20. Weapons violation. An arrest was made.
Hospital Dr. and Fox Spring Dr., Nov. 20. Weapons violation. An arrest was made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Dogwood Rd., 100 block, Nov. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
City Gate Lane, unit block, Nov. 23.
Conduit St., 100 block, Nov. 23.
Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, Nov. 23.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, Nov. 20.
Lafayette Ave., unit block, Nov. 23.
Main St., 200 block, Nov. 25.
Riverview Ave., 300 block, Nov. 23. From vehicle.
W. Washington St., unit block, Nov. 23.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERIES
Symphony Way, 10700 block, Nov. 24.
Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Nov. 23.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Nov. 20.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5300 block, Nov. 24.
Murray Hill Rd., 7500 block, Nov. 20.
Red Branch Rd., 9100 block, Nov. 23.
Rushlight Path, 5000 block, Nov. 23.
Woodside Ct., 6300 block, Nov. 24.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gerwig Lane, Nov. 23.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Bonnie View Lane, 5800 block, Nov. 23.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Pirch Way, 6700 block, Nov. 25.
Ellicott City Area
ROBBERY
Centennial Lane, 4600 block, Nov. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Old Annapolis Rd., 9800 block, Nov. 25.
N. Ridge Rd., 3200 block, Nov. 25.
Marriottsville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Mount View Rd., 2100 block, Nov. 25.
Savage Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Lincoln St., 8800 block, Nov. 23.