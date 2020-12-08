•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Crofton Area
ASSAULT
Davidsonville Rd., 2000 block, Nov. 30. With handgun.
Gambrills Area
ROBBERY
Conway Rd., 2500 block, Nov. 30. From business.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Ritchie Hwy., 7100 block, Dec. 1.
ROBBERY
Aviation Blvd., 6900 block, Dec. 1. From business.
VANDALISM
Ellwell Ct., 400 block, Nov. 27. Destruction of property.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Parham Ct. and Stillmeadows Dr., Nov. 27. Weapons violation.
VANDALISM
Severn Hills Way, 7900 block, Nov. 30. Destruction of property.
Tracy's Landing Area
WEAPON
West Bay Front and Solomons Island roads, Dec. 1. Weapon violation. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
State Cir., unit block, Nov. 30. Armed robbery. An employee reported that a male came into a business and grabbed her by the shoulder from behind. With a handgun, he demanded they go to the safe. He took cash and fled.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, Dec. 2. An electronic muscle therapy machine was stolen from a pharmacy.
Croll Dr., 200 block, Dec. 3. Miscellaneous tools were stolen from vehicle.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, Dec. 2. A spare house key was stolen from a shed at a residence.
Lafayette Ave., unit block, Dec. 1. Fourth-degree burglary.
Lafayette Ave., unit block, Nov. 28. Three bottles of champagne were stolen from a residence.
Maryland Ave, unit block, Dec. 3. A laptop was stolen from vehicle.
Shaw St., unit block, Dec. 1. Cash was stolen from a purse at a residence.
Tyler Ave., 1100 block, Nov. 30. A grey Acer Chromebook was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Copeland St., 1900 block, Dec. 3. A Honda Accord was stolen.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, Nov. 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Rd, 4900 block, Dec. 1.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, Nov. 30. From vehicle.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300 block, Dec. 1. From vehicle.
Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, Nov. 30. From vehicle.
Single Wheel Path, 7200 block, Nov. 30. From vehicle.
Spiral Cut, 8800 block, Dec. 3. From vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Nov. 30. From residence.
Tamar Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, Nov. 30.
Rumsey Rd., 9100 block, Dec. 1.
Tamar Dr., 8900 block, Nov. 30.
Yellowrose Ct., 5700 block, Nov. 30.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Montgomery Rd., 7000 block, Nov. 30.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Barnett Lane, 7000 block, Dec. 1. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 30. From business.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 7800 block, Dec. 3.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore National Pike, 9200 block, Dec. 2. From vehicle.
Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 3. From vehicle.
N. Chatham Rd., 3300 block, Dec. 3.
Shady Path Pl., 4800 block, Nov. 30. From vehicle.
Walking Stick Rd., 5000 block, Nov. 30. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Washington Blvd., 8600 block, Nov. 30. From business.
Washington Blvd., 8600 block, Dec. 3.
Laurel Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Washington Blvd., 9700 block, Nov. 30. From business.
Savage Area
ROBBERY
Baltimore St., 9000 block, Nov. 30.
Woodstock Area
ROBBERY
Birmingham Way, 10700 block, Dec. 2.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sussex Way, 2200 block, Dec. 1. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Turn Berry Way, 2100 block, Dec. 3.