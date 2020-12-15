•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sunwood Ct., 1800 block, Dec. 9. A 21-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with theft from a vehicle and tampering.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERY
Hillview Dr., 300 block, Dec. 4. Attempted robbery.
Glen Burnie Area
SHOOTING
Nolpark Ct., 7900 block, 7:20 p.m. Dec. 9. A 14-year-old male exited a residence and walked toward a vehicle with friends when a group of males appeared and started shooting at them. The 14-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Linthicum Heights Area
ARREST
Nursery Rd., 700 block, 11:25 p.m. Oct. 31. An armed robbery occurred at a gas station. On Dec. 8, a 35-year-old Ellicott City man was arrested and charged with commercial robbery.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Sandy Farm Rd., 7600 block, Dec. 8. Weapon violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Madison St., 1100 block, Dec. 9. A man threatened a female acquaintance with a handgun and fled.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annapolitan Lane, 500 block, Dec. 9. An iPhone 5 was stolen from a vehicle.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, Dec. 7. Shoplifting.
Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, Dec. 7. Shoplifting.
Dewey Dr., 400 block, Dec. 8. Two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from a residence.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, Dec. 10. An iPhone 12 Max was stolen after it was delivered to the wrong address.
West St., 1900 block, Dec. 7. Theft from vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Captains Cir., 400 block, Dec. 10.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
White Pebble Beach Way, 5800 block, Dec. 9. From residence.
Columbia Area
ROBBERIES
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Dec. 9.
Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, Dec. 10. Home invasion.
Snowden Square Dr., 9000 block, Dec. 9.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berger Rd., 9500 block, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Cobblefield Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 10.
Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Copperwood Way, 7000 block, Dec. 9. From residence.
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8900 block, Dec. 10.
Rivendell Lane, 5900 block, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, Dec. 9. From residence.
Sandalfoot Way, 7400 block, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Tamar Dr., 8300 block, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Tamar Dr., 8900 block, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Wild Bees Lane, 9300 block, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 9.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Landing and Montgomery roads, Dec. 7. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 6700 block, Dec. 4. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dorsey Rd., 6900 block, Dec. 10.
Highland Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Highland Rd., 12800 block, Dec. 10.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Washington Blvd., 8600 block, Dec. 4. From business.
Laurel Area
ROBBERIES
Horsham and Chippenham drives, Dec. 9.
Washington Blvd., 10100 block, Dec. 4.