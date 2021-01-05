Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department will take police reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by telephone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org when reporting the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Annapolis Area

WEAPON

Blue Ridge Dr., 900 block, Dec. 24.

Brooklyn Park Area

ROBBERY

Alley 4 and West Meadow Rd., Dec. 21.

WEAPON

Marshall Rd. and 10th Ave., Dec. 18. Shooting.

Crofton Area

ASSAULT

Truro Rd., 1700 block, Dec. 29. Shots fired.

ROBBERY

Crain Hwy. N., 1000 block, Dec. 21. From business.

Davidsonville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Meredith Lane, 1100 block, Dec. 25. From vehicle.

Glen Burnie Area

ASSAULT

Norman Ave., 300 block, Dec. 29. First-degree assault. Arrest made.

ROBBERIES

Centennial Cir., 6300 block, Dec. 31. Attempted robbery.

Ritchie Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 28.

WEAPON

Stonehouse Run Rd., 7500 block, Dec. 21. Shots fired. Destruction of property.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lamplighter Ridge and Heritage Hill Dr., Dec. 22. From vehicle. Tampering. Arrest made.

VANDALISM

Southbridge Dr., 200 block, Dec. 28. Destruction to vehicle.

Hanover Area

WEAPONS

MD 295 near MD Route 100, Dec. 30. Arrest made.

Teague Rd., 7500 block, Dec. 21.

Laurel Area

ROBBERY

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, Dec. 29. From business.

Linthicum Area

WEAPON

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6800 block, Dec. 23. Arrest made.

Odenton Area

ASSAULT

Retreat Ct., 500 block, Dec. 30. First-degree assault.

Pasadena Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ritchie Hwy., 8100 block, Dec. 21. From business.

Severn Area

WEAPON

Reece Rd., 1100 block, Dec. 24. Arrest made.

City of Annapolis

ASSAULT

Madison St., 1100 block, Dec. 23. Stabbing.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bayridge Rd., 900 block, Dec. 23.

Castlegate Dr., 1400 block, Dec. 29.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, Dec. 21.

Revell St., unit block, Dec. 28. From vehicle.

Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Dec. 18.

Granville Ave., 100 block, Dec. 21. Theft of two bicycles.

Hicks Ave., unit block, Dec. 21. Theft of tags.

Madison St., 1000 block, Dec. 23.

Madison St., 1100 block, Dec. 28. Theft of mail.

Main St., 100 block, Dec. 24.

Main St., 100 block, Dec. 30.

Tyler Ave., 1400 block, Dec. 28. Theft of PlayStation 4.

W. St., 200 block, Dec. 30.

Howard County

Clarksville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Broadwater Lane, 5500 block, Dec. 28. From residence.

Columbia Area

ROBBERIES

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Dec. 31.

Turnabout Lane, 10400 block, Dec. 21.

WEAPON

Grand Banks Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 28.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Dec. 31. From vehicle.

Constant Course, 9000 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Daystar Ct., 10300 block, Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Frietchie Row, 6500 block, Dec. 28. From residence.

Narrow Wind Way, 7300 block, Dec. 18. From vehicle.

Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.

Oakland Mills Rd., 7100 block, Dec. 31. From vehicle.

Setting Sun Way, 7400 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Solar Walk, 7200 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, Dec. 21. From residence.

Tamar Dr., 8300 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Dec. 21.

Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Dec. 22.

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Dec. 30.

Elkridge Area

ROBBERY

Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 21.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dagny Way, 7700 block, Dec. 18.

Ellicott City Area

WEAPON

Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, Dec. 23.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Charles Crossing, 5900 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Glen Willow Way, 5900 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Michaels Way, 9700 block, Dec. 30. From vehicle.

Old Annapolis Rd., 9800 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.

Prairie Landing Way, 6000 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Webbed Foot Way, 4900 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Hanover Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hanover Road, 6500 block, Dec. 17.

Southmoor St., 7000 block, Dec. 28. From residence.

Jessup Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Autumn Way, 8300 block, Dec. 22.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chaton Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 28. From residence.

N. Second St., 10100 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.

Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 9700 block, Dec. 28. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

All Saints Rd., 9200 block, Dec. 21. Carjacking.

Savage Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Howard Hills Dr., 8800 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.