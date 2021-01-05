•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
WEAPON
Blue Ridge Dr., 900 block, Dec. 24.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERY
Alley 4 and West Meadow Rd., Dec. 21.
WEAPON
Marshall Rd. and 10th Ave., Dec. 18. Shooting.
Crofton Area
ASSAULT
Truro Rd., 1700 block, Dec. 29. Shots fired.
ROBBERY
Crain Hwy. N., 1000 block, Dec. 21. From business.
Davidsonville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Meredith Lane, 1100 block, Dec. 25. From vehicle.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Norman Ave., 300 block, Dec. 29. First-degree assault. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Centennial Cir., 6300 block, Dec. 31. Attempted robbery.
Ritchie Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 28.
WEAPON
Stonehouse Run Rd., 7500 block, Dec. 21. Shots fired. Destruction of property.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lamplighter Ridge and Heritage Hill Dr., Dec. 22. From vehicle. Tampering. Arrest made.
VANDALISM
Southbridge Dr., 200 block, Dec. 28. Destruction to vehicle.
Hanover Area
WEAPONS
MD 295 near MD Route 100, Dec. 30. Arrest made.
Teague Rd., 7500 block, Dec. 21.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, Dec. 29. From business.
Linthicum Area
WEAPON
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 6800 block, Dec. 23. Arrest made.
Odenton Area
ASSAULT
Retreat Ct., 500 block, Dec. 30. First-degree assault.
Pasadena Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ritchie Hwy., 8100 block, Dec. 21. From business.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Reece Rd., 1100 block, Dec. 24. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Madison St., 1100 block, Dec. 23. Stabbing.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayridge Rd., 900 block, Dec. 23.
Castlegate Dr., 1400 block, Dec. 29.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, Dec. 21.
Revell St., unit block, Dec. 28. From vehicle.
Gemini Dr., 1200 block, Dec. 18.
Granville Ave., 100 block, Dec. 21. Theft of two bicycles.
Hicks Ave., unit block, Dec. 21. Theft of tags.
Madison St., 1000 block, Dec. 23.
Madison St., 1100 block, Dec. 28. Theft of mail.
Main St., 100 block, Dec. 24.
Main St., 100 block, Dec. 30.
Tyler Ave., 1400 block, Dec. 28. Theft of PlayStation 4.
W. St., 200 block, Dec. 30.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Broadwater Lane, 5500 block, Dec. 28. From residence.
Columbia Area
ROBBERIES
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Dec. 31.
Turnabout Lane, 10400 block, Dec. 21.
WEAPON
Grand Banks Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 28.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Dec. 31. From vehicle.
Constant Course, 9000 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Daystar Ct., 10300 block, Dec. 18. From vehicle.
Frietchie Row, 6500 block, Dec. 28. From residence.
Narrow Wind Way, 7300 block, Dec. 18. From vehicle.
Oakland Mills Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.
Oakland Mills Rd., 7100 block, Dec. 31. From vehicle.
Setting Sun Way, 7400 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Solar Walk, 7200 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10400 block, Dec. 21. From residence.
Tamar Dr., 8300 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Calm Sunset, 7200 block, Dec. 21.
Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Dec. 22.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Dec. 30.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, Dec. 21.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dagny Way, 7700 block, Dec. 18.
Ellicott City Area
WEAPON
Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, Dec. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Charles Crossing, 5900 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Glen Willow Way, 5900 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Michaels Way, 9700 block, Dec. 30. From vehicle.
Old Annapolis Rd., 9800 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.
Prairie Landing Way, 6000 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Webbed Foot Way, 4900 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Hanover Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hanover Road, 6500 block, Dec. 17.
Southmoor St., 7000 block, Dec. 28. From residence.
Jessup Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Autumn Way, 8300 block, Dec. 22.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chaton Rd., 9000 block, Dec. 28. From residence.
N. Second St., 10100 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Dec. 29. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 9700 block, Dec. 28. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
All Saints Rd., 9200 block, Dec. 21. Carjacking.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Howard Hills Dr., 8800 block, Dec. 21. From vehicle.