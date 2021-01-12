Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department will take police reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by telephone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org when reporting the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Gambrills Area

ROBBERY

Evergreen Rd. and Honeylocust Dr., Jan. 4. Citizen robbery.

Glen Burnie Area

WEAPON

Glen Mar Cir., 400 block, Jan. 4.

Hanover Area

WEAPON

Route 100 and Arundel Mills Blvd., Jan. 7.

Linthicum Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Camp Meade Rd., 400 block, Dec. 31. A man entered a gas station convenience store and began stealing items. When an employee confronted him, the man threatened him with a knife, then fled. A 32-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and theft.

Homewood Rd., 400 block, Jan. 7. From vehicle.

Pasadena Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Pond Ridge Ct., 1400 block, Westcliff Dr., 1400 block, Marco Dr., 1500 block, and Mast Ct., 8400 block, Jan. 4. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Property was stolen from some of them.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Tyler Ave., 1000 block, Jan. 7. From vehicle.

Edgewood Rd., 900 block, Jan. 5. A facility was entered, and property was damaged.

Madison St., 1100 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen.

Main St., 100 block, Jan. 7.

Silverwood Cir., unit block, Jan. 5. An ignition cylinder was stolen from a vehicle.

Youngs Farm Ct., unit block, Jan. 5. A man returned from a vacation to find his front door had been kicked in. Nothing was reported missing.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ROBBERY

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Jan. 4.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, Jan. 4. From vehicle.

Hesperus Dr., 5200 block, Jan. 4. From vehicle.

Bendix Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 5.

Phelps Luck Dr., 5700 block, Jan. 4. From residence.

Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, Jan. 4.

Town Center Ave., 10000 block, Jan. 4. From vehicle.

Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, Jan. 5.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Circling Hunter Dr., 4800 block, Jan. 5.

Columbia Rd., 5100 block, Jan. 5.

Elkridge Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Troy Hill Dr., 7100 block, Jan. 5.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Claire Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 4.

Ellicott City Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, Jan. 4. From residence.

Glenwood Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Musgrove Farm Ct., 14300 block, Jan. 4. From residence.

Jessup Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Washington Blvd., 7700 block, Jan. 5.

Laurel Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Davis Ave., 9300 block, Jan. 5.

Woodbine Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Woodbine Rd., 2100 block, Jan. 4. From residence.