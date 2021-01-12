•Destruction to a vehicle
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Gambrills Area
ROBBERY
Evergreen Rd. and Honeylocust Dr., Jan. 4. Citizen robbery.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Glen Mar Cir., 400 block, Jan. 4.
Hanover Area
WEAPON
Route 100 and Arundel Mills Blvd., Jan. 7.
Linthicum Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Camp Meade Rd., 400 block, Dec. 31. A man entered a gas station convenience store and began stealing items. When an employee confronted him, the man threatened him with a knife, then fled. A 32-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and theft.
Homewood Rd., 400 block, Jan. 7. From vehicle.
Pasadena Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Pond Ridge Ct., 1400 block, Westcliff Dr., 1400 block, Marco Dr., 1500 block, and Mast Ct., 8400 block, Jan. 4. Multiple vehicles were entered and searched. Property was stolen from some of them.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Tyler Ave., 1000 block, Jan. 7. From vehicle.
Edgewood Rd., 900 block, Jan. 5. A facility was entered, and property was damaged.
Madison St., 1100 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen.
Main St., 100 block, Jan. 7.
Silverwood Cir., unit block, Jan. 5. An ignition cylinder was stolen from a vehicle.
Youngs Farm Ct., unit block, Jan. 5. A man returned from a vacation to find his front door had been kicked in. Nothing was reported missing.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, Jan. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, Jan. 4. From vehicle.
Hesperus Dr., 5200 block, Jan. 4. From vehicle.
Bendix Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 5.
Phelps Luck Dr., 5700 block, Jan. 4. From residence.
Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, Jan. 4.
Town Center Ave., 10000 block, Jan. 4. From vehicle.
Turnabout Lane, 5900 block, Jan. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Circling Hunter Dr., 4800 block, Jan. 5.
Columbia Rd., 5100 block, Jan. 5.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Troy Hill Dr., 7100 block, Jan. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Claire Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 4.
Ellicott City Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, Jan. 4. From residence.
Glenwood Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Musgrove Farm Ct., 14300 block, Jan. 4. From residence.
Jessup Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 7700 block, Jan. 5.
Laurel Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Davis Ave., 9300 block, Jan. 5.
Woodbine Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Woodbine Rd., 2100 block, Jan. 4. From residence.