Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department will take police reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by telephone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org when reporting the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

CROFTON AREA

WEAPON

Chelmsford Dr. and Stoneham Rd., Jan. 8. Weapons violation.

GLEN BURNIE AREA

WEAPONS

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7300 block, Jan. 12. Weapons violation. Arrest made.

Elvaton Rd. and Shetlands Lane, Jan. 11. Weapons violation. Arrest made.

Highland Dr., 300 block, Jan. 12. Handgun violation. Arrest made.

HANOVER AREA

WEAPON

Dorsey Rd., 1200 block, Jan. 8. Armed subject.

PASADENA AREA

WEAPON

Liberty Cir., 7900 block, Jan. 13. Weapons possession. Arrest made.

SEVERNA PARK AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 550 block, Jan. 13. Arrest made.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

August Dr., 1100 block, Jan. 11. Theft from vehicle.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, Jan. 11.

Breakwater Dr., 900 block, Jan. 13.

Farragut Rd., 200 block, Jan. 11.

Forest Dr., 1700 block, Jan. 12.

Hudson St., unit block, Jan. 11.

West St., 100 block, Jan. 11.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

COLUMBIA AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brook Way, 5300 block, Jan. 8. From vehicle.

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 13. From vehicle.

Harriet Tubman Lane, 7900 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.

Knoll North Dr., 5400 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.

Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Jan. 12. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Columbia Rd., 5000 block, Jan. 11.

ELKRIDGE AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Landing Rd., 5700 block, Jan. 13. From vehicle.

ELLICOTT CITY AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Otterbein Lane, 6000 block, Jan. 11. From business.

Main St., 8000 block, Jan. 12. From vehicle.

Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, Jan. 13. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hallowed Stream, 4600 block, Jan. 11.

HANOVER AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Southmoor St., 7000 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.

LAUREL AREA

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bourbon St., 9100 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.

Gorman Rd., 8800 block, Jan. 12. From vehicle.

N. Laurel Rd., 9000 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.