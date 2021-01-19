•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
CROFTON AREA
WEAPON
Chelmsford Dr. and Stoneham Rd., Jan. 8. Weapons violation.
GLEN BURNIE AREA
WEAPONS
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7300 block, Jan. 12. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
Elvaton Rd. and Shetlands Lane, Jan. 11. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
Highland Dr., 300 block, Jan. 12. Handgun violation. Arrest made.
HANOVER AREA
WEAPON
Dorsey Rd., 1200 block, Jan. 8. Armed subject.
PASADENA AREA
WEAPON
Liberty Cir., 7900 block, Jan. 13. Weapons possession. Arrest made.
SEVERNA PARK AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 550 block, Jan. 13. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
August Dr., 1100 block, Jan. 11. Theft from vehicle.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, Jan. 11.
Breakwater Dr., 900 block, Jan. 13.
Farragut Rd., 200 block, Jan. 11.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, Jan. 12.
Hudson St., unit block, Jan. 11.
West St., 100 block, Jan. 11.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
COLUMBIA AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brook Way, 5300 block, Jan. 8. From vehicle.
Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 13. From vehicle.
Harriet Tubman Lane, 7900 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.
Knoll North Dr., 5400 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Jan. 12. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Columbia Rd., 5000 block, Jan. 11.
ELKRIDGE AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Landing Rd., 5700 block, Jan. 13. From vehicle.
ELLICOTT CITY AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Otterbein Lane, 6000 block, Jan. 11. From business.
Main St., 8000 block, Jan. 12. From vehicle.
Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, Jan. 13. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hallowed Stream, 4600 block, Jan. 11.
HANOVER AREA
THEFT/BURGLARY
Southmoor St., 7000 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.
LAUREL AREA
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bourbon St., 9100 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.
Gorman Rd., 8800 block, Jan. 12. From vehicle.
N. Laurel Rd., 9000 block, Jan. 11. From vehicle.