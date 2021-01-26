•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
ROBBERY
Cape Saint Clair Rd., 1300 block, Jan. 18. Robbery.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 4000 block, Jan. 20. From business.
Gambrills Area
ROBBERY
Crain Hwy. N., 1100 block, Jan. 15. From business.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
6th Ave., 300 block, Jan. 15. Stabbing. Arrest made.
Hanover Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Arundel Mills Blvd., 7600 block, Jan. 18. Commercial burglary.
Laurel Area
ROBBERIES
Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3400 block, Jan. 18. Commercial strong-armed robbery.
Old Line Ave., 300 block, Jan. 15. Strong-armed robbery.
Pasadena Area
WEAPONS
Fort Smallwood Rd., Jan. 15. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
Oak Hollow Ct., Jan. 18. Weapons violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Forest Dr., 1300 block, Jan. 20.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Captains Cir., 400 block, Jan. 19. From vehicle.
Copeland St., 1800 block, Jan. 19.
Norwood Rd., 200 block, Jan. 19. From vehicle.
President St., 900 block, Jan. 19. From vehicle.
Royal St., 900 block, Jan. 20. Package theft.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, Jan. 21.
Monroe St., 1000 block, Jan. 19.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
HOME INVASION/ASSAULT
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300 block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 18. A man used a taser on a male to force his way into a residence. The assailant then fled empty-handed through a back door.
ROBBERIES
Owen Brown Rd. and Sunny Spring, Jan. 21.
Snowden River Pkwy., 9500 block, Jan. 19.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Columbia Rd., 4900 block, Jan. 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cedar Lane, 6600 block, 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Columbia Rd., 5400 block, Chase Lions Way, 4900, 5100, and 5400 blocks, and Tarkington Pl., 5300 block Jan. 16-17. Seventeen vehicles were entered. Property was stolen from some of them.
Jericho Rd., Ridermark Row, Silver Tree Pl., Gaither Hunt Lane, Hesperus Dr., Castle Moor Dr., Columbia Rd., River Rock Way, and Green Mill Way, Jan. 19-20. Nineteen vehicles were entered. Property was stolen from some of them.
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, Jan. 15. From vehicle.
Gaither Hunt Lane, 11000 block, Jan. 20. From vehicle.
Lynx Lane, 5400 block, Jan. 20. From vehicle.
Minstrel Way, 7000 block, Jan. 19. From vehicle.
Winter Rose Path, 7100 block, Jan. 20. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, Jan. 19.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Rockburn Branch Park Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 19. From vehicle.
S. Hanover Rd., 6300 block, Jan. 19. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Sandrise Ct., 6200 block, Jan. 19.
Ellicott City Area
ROBBERY
Autumn View Lane, 10000 block, Jan. 19.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Riggs Hill Rd., 10600 block, Jan. 19. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Jan. 19.
Whiterock Ct., 10600 block, Jan. 19.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sewall Ave., 9300 block, Jan. 20. From vehicle.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Perri Dr., 8300 block, Jan. 19. From business.
Sykesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Livestock Rd., 12000 block, Jan. 20. From vehicle.