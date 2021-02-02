•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
ROBBERY
Russett Green East and Lyndhurst St., Jan. 22. Attempted robbery of a resident.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 5000 block, Jan. 28. Strong-arm robbery of a resident.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Margate Dr., 200 block, Jan. 28. Stabbing.
ROBBERY
Hamlen Rd., 500 block, Jan. 25. Strong-arm robbery.
Hanover Area
WEAPON
Teague Rd., Jan. 26. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
Pasadena Area
HOME INVASION/ASSAULT
Fort Smallroad Rd., 8800 block, 7:15 a.m. Jan. 21. A man armed with a knife broke into an apartment in the lower level of a residence and demanded cash. When the occupants refused, he assaulted them. The man fled empty-handed, and officers located him in the upper level of the residence. The 30-year-old Pasadena man was arrested and charged with home invasion and assault.
Severn Area
WEAPON
New Disney Rd. and LaSalle Pl., Jan. 25. Handgun violation. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERIES
Forest Dr., 1700 block, Jan. 28. Armed robbery.
West St., unit block, Jan. 26. Attempted armed robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Forest Dr., 1400 block, Jan. 22.
Main St., 200 block, Jan. 28.
West St., 1300 block, Jan. 28.
West St., 1700 block, Jan. 26. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
West St., 200 block, Jan. 26.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, residents are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, Jan. 25.
WEAPON
Dobbin Rd. and Dobbin Center Way, Jan. 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Rd., 5000 block, Jan. 22. From vehicle.
Dobbin Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 25.
Freshaire Lane, 5600 block, Jan. 22. From vehicle.
Lee Deforest Dr., 7200 block, Jan. 27. From vehicle.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11900 block, Jan. 22. From vehicle.
Powder Run, 11200 block, Jan. 25.
Single Wheel Path, 7200 block, Jan. 26. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 27. From vehicle.
Swansfield Rd., 10900 block, Jan. 25.
Willow Brook Way, 7100 block, Jan. 28. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Berger Rd. and Gerwig Lane, Jan. 25.
Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, Jan. 28.
Ellicott City Area
ROBBERY
Main St., 8100 block, Jan. 27.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brittany Dr., 4400 block, Jan. 25. From vehicle.
Coventry Court Dr., 3300 block, Jan. 22. From vehicle.
Ilchester Rd., 4500 block, Jan. 22. From residence.
Nelson House Rd., 3900 block, Jan. 25. From vehicle.
Old Annapolis Rd., 9800 block, Jan. 26. From vehicle.
Sicklebar Way, 8700 block, Jan. 25. From vehicle.
Fulton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Lawn Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 22.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lynn Bluff Ct., 9500 block, Jan. 25.
Norfolk Ave., 9600 block, Jan. 25. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, Jan. 25.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Barrel House Rd., 9600 block, Jan. 27.
Whiskey Run, 9800 block, Jan. 25.