•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
6th and Cross streets, Feb. 4. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Route 100 westbound and Oakwood Rd., Feb. 4. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
Hanover Area
ROBBERY
Arundel Mills Cir., 7000 block, Feb. 1. Strong-arm robbery. Arrest made.
Laurel Area
ASSAULT
Laurel Fort Meade Rd., Feb. 1. Stabbing. Arrest made.
Linthicum Area
WEAPON
W. Nursery Rd. and International Dr., Feb. 1. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
Pasadena Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bay St. and Main Ave., Feb. 4. From vehicle.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Town Center and Blue Water boulevards, Feb. 4. Weapons violation. Arrest made.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Shore Rd., 600 block, Feb. 1. From vehicle. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Captains Cir., 400 block, Feb. 2. A man struck a female acquaintance in the face with a snowball, causing her to seek medical treatment.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Beech St., 1000 block, Feb. 1.
South Cherry Grove Ave., unit block, Feb. 2. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.
Southgate Ave., unit block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
Taylor Ave., 600 block, Feb. 2. Two bottles of liquor were stolen from a business.
Victor Pkwy., unit block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
West St., 1300 block, Feb. 2. A parishioner reported that a check sent to their church as a donation was deposited, but not by the church.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.
Durham Rd. E., 5000 block, Feb. 1. From residence.
Early April Way, 8900 block, Feb. 1. From residence.
Eden Brook Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 3. From residence.
Hastings Dr., 9600 block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
Route 29, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10300 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.
Tamar Dr., 8800 block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayberry Ct., 6300 block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
Ducketts Lane, 7100 block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hibiscus Ct., 3300 block, Feb. 1. From residence.
Normandy Woods Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 2. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dorsey Run Rd., 7900 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7900 block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baroness Ct., 9500 block, Feb. 3. From vehicle.
Montpelier Rd., 7500 block, Feb. 4. From business.
Odelton Ct., 9500 block, Feb. 2. From vehicle.
Sykesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
West Friendship Rd., 300 block, Feb. 1. From vehicle.