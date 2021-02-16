Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department will take police reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by telephone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org when reporting the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Gambrills Area

WEAPON

Crain Hwy. S. and Waugh Chapel Rd., Feb. 8. Weapon violation.

Glen Burnie Area

ASSAULT

Gentle Breeze Ct., 7900 block, Feb. 9. First-degree assault.

WEAPON

Elvaton Rd. and Tall Pines Ct., Feb. 8. Weapon violation.

Laurel Area

ASSAULT

Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, Feb. 9. First-degree assault. Arrest made.

Linthicum Heights Area

WEAPON

Nursery Rd. and Raynor Ave., Feb. 9. Weapon violation.

Severn Area

WEAPON

Reece and Severn roads, Feb. 5. Weapon violation. Arrest made.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Captains Cir., 400 block, Feb. 5. From vehicle.

Main St., 100 block, Feb. 8.

Market Space, unit block, Feb. 8.

Gorman St., 100 block, Feb. 8.

S. Cherry Grove, 500 block, Feb. 8.

West St., 2000 block, Feb. 5. Shoplifting.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Americana Dr., 600 block, Feb. 8.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bare Bush Path, 12200 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.

Henley Ct., 10800 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.

Elkridge Area

ROBBERY

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, Feb. 9. From vehicle.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, Feb. 10. From residence.

Washington Blvd., 6200 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Feb. 9. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lark Brown Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 8.

Ellicott City Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Centennial Lane, 4300 block, Feb. 9. From business.

Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.

Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Feb. 11. From vehicle.

Plumtree Dr., 3400 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.

Laurel Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.

Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.