•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Gambrills Area
WEAPON
Crain Hwy. S. and Waugh Chapel Rd., Feb. 8. Weapon violation.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Gentle Breeze Ct., 7900 block, Feb. 9. First-degree assault.
WEAPON
Elvaton Rd. and Tall Pines Ct., Feb. 8. Weapon violation.
Laurel Area
ASSAULT
Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, Feb. 9. First-degree assault. Arrest made.
Linthicum Heights Area
WEAPON
Nursery Rd. and Raynor Ave., Feb. 9. Weapon violation.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Reece and Severn roads, Feb. 5. Weapon violation. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Captains Cir., 400 block, Feb. 5. From vehicle.
Main St., 100 block, Feb. 8.
Market Space, unit block, Feb. 8.
Gorman St., 100 block, Feb. 8.
S. Cherry Grove, 500 block, Feb. 8.
West St., 2000 block, Feb. 5. Shoplifting.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Americana Dr., 600 block, Feb. 8.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bare Bush Path, 12200 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.
Henley Ct., 10800 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Washington Blvd., 5800 block, Feb. 9. From vehicle.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, Feb. 10. From residence.
Washington Blvd., 6200 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7300 block, Feb. 9. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Lark Brown Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 8.
Ellicott City Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Centennial Lane, 4300 block, Feb. 9. From business.
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.
Normandy Woods Dr., 3100 block, Feb. 11. From vehicle.
Plumtree Dr., 3400 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Freestate Dr., 8800 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.
Tiger Lily Path, 9700 block, Feb. 8. From vehicle.