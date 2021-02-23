•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
Southerly Dr. and Ballman Ave., Feb. 15. Handgun violation.
Crofton Area
ROBBERY
Crain Hwy., 1200 block, Feb. 18. Armed robbery at a business.
City of Annapolis
There were no incident reports from the Annapolis Police Department for this week’s edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 410-268-9000.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Tulane Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hickory Ridge Rd., 10400 block, Feb. 16. From residence.
Mystic Ct., 5500 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
Single Wheel Path, 7200 block, Feb. 17. From residence.
Town Center Ave., 10000 block, Feb. 12. From business.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10100 block, Feb. 12. From business.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Montgomery Rd., 7300 block, Feb. 16.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Howard Lane, 6300 block, Feb. 17. From vehicle.
Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 12. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Falls Run Rd., 8500 block, Feb. 12. From vehicle.
Falls Run Rd., 8500 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
Richards Valley Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 12. From business.
Wheaton Way, 3100 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, Feb. 16.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fawn Run, 7900 block, Feb. 16. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 8400 block, Feb. 16.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Livery Lane, 9200 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
Traders Crossing, 9200 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
Tumbleweed Run, 9100 block, Feb. 16. From vehicle.
Marriottsville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Longstone Lane, 2400 block, Feb. 18. From business.
Woodbine Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Lisbon Center Dr., 700 block, Feb. 12. From business.