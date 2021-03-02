•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
Ballman Ave. and Southerly Rd., Feb. 23. An arrest was made.
Gambrills Area
ROBBERY
Chapel Lake Dr., 2600 block, Feb. 25. From business.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPONS
Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Rd., Feb. 23. An arrest was made.
I-97 and Dorsey Rd., Feb. 22. An arrest was made.
Mary Lane, unit block, Feb. 22.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cromwell Park Dr., 930 block, Feb. 19. Carjacking.
Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, Feb. 22. Attempted carjacking.
Hanover Area
ROBBERY
Ridge Rd., 1700 block, Feb. 25. Attempted robbery.
WEAPON
Baltimore-Washington Pkwy. and Arundel Mills Blvd., Feb. 22. An arrest was made.
Odenton Area
HOME INVASION
Baldwin Ave., 300 block, Feb. 25.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, Feb. 24. Shoplifting.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Silent Moon Run, 6400 block, Feb. 19.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Cradlerock Way, 6600 block, Feb. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brighton Ridge Way, 10200 block, Feb. 22. From residence.
Columbia Rd., 5000 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.
Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, Feb. 19.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Pinewick Rd., 2800 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Lark Brown Rd., 8100 block, Feb. 19. From business.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Assateague Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bursa Rd. and Maier Pl., Feb. 24. From vehicle.
Cabot Ct., 9300 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.
Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.
Tumbleweed Run, 9100 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.
Woodbine Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Old Frederick Rd., 15000 block, Feb. 19. From residence.