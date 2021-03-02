Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department will take police reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by telephone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org when reporting the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Brooklyn Park Area

WEAPON

Ballman Ave. and Southerly Rd., Feb. 23. An arrest was made.

Gambrills Area

ROBBERY

Chapel Lake Dr., 2600 block, Feb. 25. From business.

Glen Burnie Area

WEAPONS

Green Branch Lane and Winding Wood Rd., Feb. 23. An arrest was made.

I-97 and Dorsey Rd., Feb. 22. An arrest was made.

Mary Lane, unit block, Feb. 22.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cromwell Park Dr., 930 block, Feb. 19. Carjacking.

Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, Feb. 22. Attempted carjacking.

Hanover Area

ROBBERY

Ridge Rd., 1700 block, Feb. 25. Attempted robbery.

WEAPON

Baltimore-Washington Pkwy. and Arundel Mills Blvd., Feb. 22. An arrest was made.

Odenton Area

HOME INVASION

Baldwin Ave., 300 block, Feb. 25.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, Feb. 24. Shoplifting.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Clarksville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Silent Moon Run, 6400 block, Feb. 19.

Columbia Area

ASSAULT

Cradlerock Way, 6600 block, Feb. 24.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brighton Ridge Way, 10200 block, Feb. 22. From residence.

Columbia Rd., 5000 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.

Cradlerock Way, 7000 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.

Ellicott City Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Baltimore National Pike, 8400 block, Feb. 19.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Pinewick Rd., 2800 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.

Elkridge Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lark Brown Rd., 8100 block, Feb. 19. From business.

Jessup Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Assateague Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bursa Rd. and Maier Pl., Feb. 24. From vehicle.

Cabot Ct., 9300 block, Feb. 25. From vehicle.

Price Manor Way, 10900 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.

Stebbing Way, 9000 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.

Tumbleweed Run, 9100 block, Feb. 22. From vehicle.

Woodbine Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Old Frederick Rd., 15000 block, Feb. 19. From residence.