•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
ASSAULT
4th St., 4600 block, March 1.
Glen Burnie Area
HOMICIDE
Baleen Ct., 7500 block, March 2. Arrest made.
ROBBERIES
Ritchie Hwy., 7700 block, March 3. Bank robbery and retail robbery.
Mountain Ridge Ct., unit block, March 1. Attempted armed citizen robbery.
VANDALISMS
Edgerly Rd., 900 block, Feb. 26. Destruction to vehicle. Arrest made.
Crain Hwy. and Crainmont Dr., March 3. Destruction of property.
Hanover Area
ASSAULT
Old Telegraph Rd., March 1.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, March 1. Attempted robbery from business.
Pasadena Area
WEAPON
Woodland Rd., 8300 block, March 1. Shots fired. Arrest made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULT
Madison St., 1100 block, March 1. Stabbing.
ROBBERY
New Vernon St., 100 block, March 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Copeland St., 1900 block, March 2.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, March 1. Shoplifting.
Green St., 100 block, March 2.
Obery Ct., 100 block, March 1.
Royal St., 400 block, March 1.
Taylor Ave., 600 block, March 4.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Clarksville Pike, 12500 block, Feb. 26. From vehicle.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Cradlerock Way, March 2. A man reported he was cut by an acquaintance, who then fled the scene. The man suffered minor injuries.
CARJACKING
Town Center Ave., 10000 block, 8:06 p.m. March 1. A man and woman accosted a female driver and demanded her vehicle at gunpoint. The driver complied, and the assailants drove off in her vehicle. A 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault, motor vehicle theft, and weapon violations.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Centre Park Dr., 8700 block, Feb. 26-27. An attempt was made to enter a convenience store by force and steal an ATM.
Darting Bird Lane, 5100 block, March 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
High Beam Ct., 10600 block, March 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Minstrel Way, 7100 block, 7:19 a.m. Feb. 27. Cash boxes were stolen from a restaurant entered by force.
Narrow Wind Way, Feb. 27-28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Wilde Lake Terr., 10300 block, March 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Hayshed Lane, 8700 block, Feb. 26. Destruction of property.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Brookdale Dr., 7100 block, March 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Clarksville Pike, March 2. A purse and jewelry were stolen.
Coltrane Ct., 8500 block, Feb. 28. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Cooks Lane, 3900 block, Feb. 26. From residence.
Montgomery Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 27. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Waterloo Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 26-27. An ATM containing cash was stolen from a gas station entered by force.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Horsham Dr., 9600 block, March 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Lantern Way, 9500 block, Feb. 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Pinenut Ct., 9200 block, Feb. 26-27. A burgundy color Dodge Charger was stolen.