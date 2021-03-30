•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, March 19.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Whiskey Bottom Rd., 3600 block, March 23. Shots fired.
Linthicum Area
ROBBERY
Nursery Rd. and Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., March 22. Citizen robbery by force.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
SHOOTING
Newtowne Dr., unit block, 7:03 p.m. March 23. A man shot a person and fled. The injured person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old Annapolis man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chesapeake Ave., 900 block, March 20. Theft of trailer.
Tallwood Rd., 1000 block, March 9. Theft of package.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, March 21. Theft of tags.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Rd., 4900 block, March 24. From vehicle.
Clocktower Lane, 9700 block, March 23. From vehicle.
Early April Way, 8900 block, March 24. From vehicle.
East Wind Way, 10500 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Granite Knoll, 6000 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Freetown Rd., 6400 block, March 19. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Tamar Dr., 5900 block, March 24.
Elkridge Area
ROBBERY
Montgomery Rd., 7200 block, March 22.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Judge Dobbin Ct., 5800 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 6300 block, March 24. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 6600 block, March 23. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Furnace Ave., 5700 block, March 23.
Old Waterloo Rd., 6800 block, March 23.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Beaver Lake Ct., 2900 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Brauerton Rd., 8900 block, March 23. From vehicle.
Cornflower Ct., 4500 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Cotoneaster Dr., 8400 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Eagles Landing Ct., 2800 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Falls Run Rd., 8400 block, March 23. From vehicle.
Oakton Lane, 8400 block, March 23. From vehicle.
Timber Trails Ct., 2900 block, March 23. From vehicle.
Waverly Woods Dr., 10300 block, March 22. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
West Springs Dr., 3100 block, March 25.
Jessup Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Autumn Way, 8300 block, March 22. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 8100 block, March 22. From several vehicles.
Laurel Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bryant Ave., 9000 block, March 24. From vehicle.