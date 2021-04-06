•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Arnold Area
ASSAULT
Campus Green Dr., 100 block, March 27. Stabbing.
Linthicum Area
WEAPON
Pinnacle Dr., 800 block, March 29. Weapons violation.
Odenton Area
WEAPON
Royal Oak Mint Lane, 200 block, March 30. Shots fired.
Pasadena Area
WEAPON
Duvall Hwy. and East Shore Rd., March 30. Weapons violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULTS
Madison St., 1100 block, March 26.
West St., 2000 block, March 26.
WEAPON
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, March 31. Shots fired.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Colonial Ave., 100 block, March 26.
Fredrick Douglass St., 1100 block, April 1. Residential burglary.
Gorman St., 100 block, March 26.
Green St., 100 block, March 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Burnside St., 400 block, March 26.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
WEAPON
Tamar Dr., 8800 block, April 1. Weapons violation.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hooks Lane, 6100 block, March 29. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 6600 block, March 29. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7400 block, March 29. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baltimore National Pike, 8500 block, March 29.
Laurel Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, March 29.