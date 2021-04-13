•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., April 8. Handgun violation. Arrest made.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baymeadow Dr. and Ordnance Rd., April 5. Carjacking.
Pasadena Area
WEAPON
Ritchie Hwy. and Magothy Bridge Rd., April 7. Weapon violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
HOMICIDE
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, April 3. Police responding to a call about shots fired found a man on the ground who had been shot. The man was flown to a shock trauma unit, where he died of his injuries.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Enclave Ct., unit block, April 5. From vehicle.
McKendree Ave., unit block, 8 p.m. April 4 to 2 p.m. April 5. Two vehicles at a residence were rummaged through. Nothing was reported missing.
Silopanna Rd., unit block, April 5.
Town Pines Ct., unit block, 3:45 p.m. April 5. A woman dropped cash as she walked to her residence. As she retraced her steps, she saw the cash on the ground, but another person grabbed it and fled.
West St., 1900 block, 5 p.m. April 5. A person entered a business, took a set of car speakers, and fled without paying for them.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Newtowne Dr., 700 block, April 5.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
CARJACKING
Town Center Ave., 10000 block, April 6.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, April 7. From vehicle.
Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, April 5. From residence.
Swift Stream Place, 10300 block, April 5. From vehicle.
Tamar Dr., 8300 block, April 7. From vehicle.
Tamar Dr., 8800 block, April 8. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Allview Dr., 6700 block, April 7.
Cape Ann Dr., 10000 block, April 5.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dorsey Run Rd., 7000 block, April 6. From vehicle.
Paragon Cir., 7800 block, April 7. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Furnace Ave., 5700 block, April 5.
Ellicott Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Demirel Way, 3300 block, April 5. From residence.
Old Montgomery Rd., 8100 block, April 5. From business.
Randolph Way, 8100 block, April 5. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 8200 block, April 7.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Splashing Brook Ct., 8200 block, April 5. From vehicle.
Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9100 block, April 6. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bridle Path Lane, 9200 block, April 8.
Freestate Dr., 8800 block, April 7.