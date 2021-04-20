•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis
WEAPON
Riva Rd., 2500 block, April 13. Weapons violation.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy, 4100 block, April 12.
Gambrills Area
WEAPON
Crain Hwy. N. and Carver Rd., April 13. Weapons violation.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Spring Maiden Ct., 200 block, April 12. Weapons violation.
Hanover Area
ASSAULT
Arundel Mills Blvd., 7000 block, April 12. With firearm.
Lothian Area
WEAPON
Northbound Route 4 and Southern Maryland Blvd., April 15. Weapons violation.
Severn Area
ASSAULT
Pioneer Dr. and Jacobs Rd., April 12. With firearm.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Forest Ct., 900 block, April 13.
Eaglewood Rd., unit block, April 13.
Janwall St., 200 block, April 13.
Market Space, unit block, April 16.
Melvin Ave., 600 block, April 12.
Murray Ave., unit block, April 16. Theft from vehicle.
Norman Dr., 1000 block, April 15.
Sixth St., 400 block, April 12.
Spa Rd., 900 block, April 16.
Spa Rd., 900 block, April 16. Theft from vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Schooner Ct., 1800 block, April 15.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Long Reach footpaths, April 14.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Humblebee Rd., 5800 block, April 16. From vehicle.
Kindler Rd., 7200 block, April 16. From vehicle.
Morningbird Lane, 5800 block, April 12. From vehicle.
Oakland Mills Rd., 6900 block, April 12. From business.
Riverark Rd., 9400 block, April 12. From vehicle.
Snowden River Pkwy., 9400 block, April 14. From business.
Swan Point Way, 7200 block, April 16. From vehicle.
Swan Point Way, 7400 block, April 16. From vehicle.
Thunder Hill Rd., 5000 block, April 15. From vehicle.
Two Hills Ct., 9400 block, April 12. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Swan Point Way, 7200 block, April 16.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Elkridge Crossing Way, 7300 block, April 13. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 6600 block, April 12.
Ellicott City Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Frederick Rd., 10000 block, April 16.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dorsey Run Rd., 7900 block, April 14. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Old Jessup Rd., 7900 block, April 15.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Glen Ridge Dr., 9400 block, April 12. Weapon violation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Woodsong Ct., 9300 block, April 13. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Traders Crossing, 9200 block, April 16.
Savage Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Humblebee Rd., 8500 block, April 16. From vehicle.
River Island Dr., 8900 block, April 13. From vehicle.