•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
Doris Ave. and Ritchie Hwy., April 23. Weapons violation.
Davidsonville Area
WEAPON
Route 50 and Davidsonville Rd., April 19. Weapon violation. Arrest made.
Glen Burnie Area
CARJACKING
Warwickshire Lane, 100 block, April 20.
WEAPONS
Crain Hwy. and Veterans Hwy., 200 block, April 23. Weapons violation.
Oak Manor Rd., 200 block, April 19. Weapons violation.
Linthicum Area
ROBBERY
West Nursery Rd., 1600 block, April 19. Robbery and attempted abduction.
Millersville Area
WEAPON
Southbound I-97 and Benfield Rd., April 22. Weapons violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Frederick Douglass St., 1100 block, April 19. Armed robbery.
HOME INVASION
Madison St., 1100 block, April 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Boucher Ave., 1200 block, April 21.
Carrollton Ave., 800 block, April 19. From vehicle.
Chesapeake Ave., 400 block, April 19. From vehicle.
Main St., 200 block, April 20.
West St., 1900 block, April 19.
West St., 2000 block, April 19.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
West St., 2000 block, April 21.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Beech Creek Dr., 10800 block, April 19. From vehicle.
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, April 19. From vehicle.
Eden Brook Dr., 7200 block, April 20. From vehicle.
Laurel Wreath Way, 6000 block, April 20. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, April 20. From residence.
Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, April 19. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Red Branch Rd., 9000 block, April 20.
Jessup Area
ROBBERY
Washington Blvd., 8500 block, April 19.
WEAPON
Washington Blvd., 8000 block, April 19. Weapons violation.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Assateague Dr., 7400 block, April 20. From vehicle.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Foxborough Dr., 8500 block, April 19. From vehicle.