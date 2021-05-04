•Destruction to a vehicle
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 2700 block, April 27. From business.
WEAPON
Green Branch Lane and Green Leaf Terr., April 29. Weapons violation.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Jill Lane, 100 block, April 29. Shots fired.
Linthicum Area
ROBBERY
Camp Meade Rd., April 28. Arrest was made.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, April 23.
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, April 29.
Forest Dr., 1300 block, April 23.
Forest Dr., 1400 block, April 23.
Hilltop Lane, 200 block, April 27.
Madison St., 1100 block, April 28.
McGuckian St., 1900 block, April 23. Theft of front tag.
Monticello Ave., 100 block, April 29. Theft from vehicle.
Second St., 500 block, April 28. Theft from vehicle.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
CARJACKING
Covington Rd., 6100 block, April 26.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Clocktower Lane, 9600 block, April 26.
Gentle Folk, 9300 block, April 26. From vehicle.
Kerry Hill Ct., 7300 block, April 26. From vehicle.
Kilimanjaro Rd., 7300 block, April 26. From vehicle.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10100 block, April 27. From vehicle.
Snowden River Pkwy., 9100 block, April 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Foreland Garth, 6000 block, April 28.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11300 block, April 26.
Millrace Ct., 5900 block, April 26.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, April 29. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Critter Ct., 5800 block, April 28.
Ellicott City Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Clarksville Pike, 10000 block, April 28. From vehicle.
Falls Run Rd., 8600 block, April 26. From vehicle.
Highland Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hall Shop Rd., 12900 block, April 28. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Oceano Ave., 7900 block, April 28.
Washington Blvd., 8600 block, April 23. From business.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Dorsey Run Rd., 7100 block, April 26.
Washington Blvd., 8200 block, April 27.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Mountain Laurel Way, 9700 block, April 26. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 9400 block, April 27. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Freestate Dr., 8700 block, April 27.