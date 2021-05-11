•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Van Camp Ct., 1200 block, May 3. From vehicle.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 7700 block, May 6. Bank robbery.
WEAPON
Quarterfield and Old Stage roads, May 3. Weapons violation.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Laurel Fort Meade and Whiskey Bottom roads, May 3. Weapons violation.
Severn Area
ROBBERY
Riva Rd., 2500 block, May 6.
WEAPON
Reece and Jacobs roads, May 4. Weapons violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, May 3.
Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, May 6.
Bowman Ct., 1800 block, May 3.
Forest Dr., 1800 block, May 6.
Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, May 5.
Main St., 200 block, May 6.
McGuckian St., 1900 block, April 30.
Melrob Ct., unit block, April 30. From vehicle.
Primrose Rd., 900 block, May 7.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Autumn Wind Cir., 6500 block, May 5. From vehicle.
Creekwood Ct., 6800 block, May 3. Residential burglary.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, May 5. From vehicle.
Gray Star Way, 12000 block, May 3. From vehicle.
McGaw Ct., 8800 block, May 6. From vehicle.
McGaw Rd., 8800 block, May 3. From vehicle.
Snowden River Pkwy., 9300 block, May 3. Commercial burglary.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, May 6.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, May 3.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, May 5.
Skyrock Ct., 8900 block, May 3.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Mansion Lane, 6500 block, May 3. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7400 block, April 30. From business.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Old Annapolis Rd., 8700 block, May 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Hunting Horn Dr., 5500 block, May 3.
Fulton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Maple Lawn Blvd., 8100 block, May 5. Commercial burglary.
Jessup Area
ASSAULT
Washington Blvd., 8800 block, May 3.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Rose Lane, 8700 block, April 30. From vehicle.
Rosewood Lane, 8900 block, May 4. From vehicle.
Winterbrook Lane, 10100 block, May 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Jack Lane, 8000 block, May 5.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Aladdin Dr., 7900 block, April 30. From vehicle.
Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9100 block, May 4. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Freestate Dr., 8800 block, May 3.
Freestate Dr., 8800 block, May 5.
Marriottsville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Marriottsville Rd., 2600 block, April 30. From vehicle.