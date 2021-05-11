Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Annapolis Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Van Camp Ct., 1200 block, May 3. From vehicle.

Glen Burnie Area

ROBBERY

Ritchie Hwy., 7700 block, May 6. Bank robbery.

WEAPON

Quarterfield and Old Stage roads, May 3. Weapons violation.

Laurel Area

WEAPON

Laurel Fort Meade and Whiskey Bottom roads, May 3. Weapons violation.

Severn Area

ROBBERY

Riva Rd., 2500 block, May 6.

WEAPON

Reece and Jacobs roads, May 4. Weapons violation.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, May 3.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, May 6.

Bowman Ct., 1800 block, May 3.

Forest Dr., 1800 block, May 6.

Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, May 5.

Main St., 200 block, May 6.

McGuckian St., 1900 block, April 30.

Melrob Ct., unit block, April 30. From vehicle.

Primrose Rd., 900 block, May 7.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Clarksville Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Autumn Wind Cir., 6500 block, May 5. From vehicle.

Creekwood Ct., 6800 block, May 3. Residential burglary.

Columbia Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Columbia 100 Pkwy., 8800 block, May 5. From vehicle.

Gray Star Way, 12000 block, May 3. From vehicle.

McGaw Ct., 8800 block, May 6. From vehicle.

McGaw Rd., 8800 block, May 3. From vehicle.

Snowden River Pkwy., 9300 block, May 3. Commercial burglary.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, May 6.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, May 3.

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, May 5.

Skyrock Ct., 8900 block, May 3.

Elkridge Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Mansion Lane, 6500 block, May 3. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 7400 block, April 30. From business.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Old Annapolis Rd., 8700 block, May 3. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hunting Horn Dr., 5500 block, May 3.

Fulton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Maple Lawn Blvd., 8100 block, May 5. Commercial burglary.

Jessup Area

ASSAULT

Washington Blvd., 8800 block, May 3.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Rose Lane, 8700 block, April 30. From vehicle.

Rosewood Lane, 8900 block, May 4. From vehicle.

Winterbrook Lane, 10100 block, May 3. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Jack Lane, 8000 block, May 5.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Aladdin Dr., 7900 block, April 30. From vehicle.

Whiskey Bottom Rd., 9100 block, May 4. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, May 3.

Freestate Dr., 8800 block, May 5.

Marriottsville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Marriottsville Rd., 2600 block, April 30. From vehicle.