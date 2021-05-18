•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Crain Hwy., 8000 block, May 11. Assault on police.
ROBBERIES
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7200 block, May 12. Commercial robbery.
Crain Hwy., 7900 block, May 14. Bank robbery.
Oak Manor Dr., 200 block, May 10. Commercial robbery.
Hanover Area
ASSAULT
Arundel Mills Cir., 7000 block, May 10.
Linthicum Area
WEAPON
Camp Meade Rd., 400 block, May 10. Weapons violation.
Severn Area
ASSAULT
Stewarton Ct., 8200 block, May 13. With firearm.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Admiral Dr., 200 block, May 14. From vehicle.
Clay St., 100 block, May 14.
Forest Dr., 900 block, May 13. Attempted theft.
Graff Ct., 1200 block, May 10. From vehicle.
Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, May 10.
Hillsmere Dr., 100 block, May 12. From vehicle.
Main St., 200 block, May 10.
Martha Ct., 1000 block, May 10.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Woodscape Dr., 7000 block, May 11. From residence.
Columbia Area
ROBBERIES
Green Mile Way, 6700 block, May 10.
Murray Hill Rd. and Rain Flower Way, May 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Green Mountain Cir., 10600 block, May 10. From residence.
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11400 block, May 10. From residence.
Rumsey Rd., 9200 block, May 12. Commercial burglary.
Stonegate Lane, 11700 block, May 11. From vehicle.
Whiteacre Rd., 9600 block, May 7. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Cove Point Way, 7500 block, May 10. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Hearthside Way, 7500 block, May 10.
Rowanberry Dr., 5800 block, May 7.
Ellicott City Area
ROBBERY
Hillsborough Rd., 8000 block, May 12.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, May 10. From vehicle.
Hanover Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Alden Way, 7200 block, May 10. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington Blvd., 8500 block, May 10.
Laurel Area
CARJACKING
Washington Blvd., 9700 block, May 10.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Canterbury Riding, 9600 block, May 7. From vehicle.
Chippenham Dr., 9400 block, May 11. From vehicle.
Hammond Pkwy., 7900 block, May 12. From vehicle.
Steeple Ct., 9300 block, May 7. From residence.