•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
Church St. and Ritchie Hwy., May 20. Handgun violation.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Mary Lane and Oakwood Rd., May 20. Citizen robbery.
Millersville Area
WEAPON
Veterans Hwy. and Brightview Dr., May 15. Weapons violation.
Pasadena Area
ROBBERY
Mountain Rd., 4000 block, May 15.
Severn Area
ROBBERY
Reece Rd. and Pioneer Dr., May 20. Handgun violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Amos Garrett Blvd., unit block, May 20. From vehicle.
Boucher Ave., 1100 block, May 17.
Church St., unit block, May 20.
Compromise St., unit block, May 20. From vehicle.
Market St., 100 block, May 20. From vehicle.
Melrob Ct., unit block, May 17.
Obery Ct., 100 block, May 19. Home invasion.
Royal St., 900 block, May 17.
State Cir., unit block, May 17.
Steele Ave., 1300 block, May 17.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, May 17.
West St., unit block, May 17.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Gibralter Ave., 100 block, May 17.
Taylor Ave., 200 block, May 17.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Broken Land Pkwy., 9700 block, May 20.
ROBBERY
Cedar Lane, 5600 block, May 19.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bendbough Ct., 6900 block, May 17. From vehicle.
Downwest Ride, 5100 block, May 20. From vehicle.
New Grace Mews, 7500 block, May 17. From residence.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Santa Barbara Rd., 6600 block, May 17. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fathers Legacy, 9000 block, May 20. From vehicle.
Town & County Blvd., 8900 block, May 17. From vehicle.
Trotters Chase, May 18. From vehicle.
Wheaton Way, 3200 block, May 20. From vehicle.
Fulton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hall Shop Rd., 12300 block, May 20.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Second St., 9400 block, May 17. From residence.
Wilderness Lane, 9800 block, May 17. From vehicle.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Corridor and Larkin roads, May 17. From vehicle.