•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Edgewater Area
ASSAULT
Central Ave., 800 block, 8:54 p.m. May 22. A man pulled out a knife during a large fight at a wedding reception. A 29-year-old Pasadena man was arrested and charged with assault.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON VIOLATION
Londonderry Dr., 1000 block, 7:09 p.m. May 22. After a verbal dispute between two acquaintances, a 24-year-old Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with a weapon violation.
Laurel Area
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Fort Meade Rd., 3300 block, 11:30 p.m. May 22. A man accosted a customer pumping gas, demanded cash, then sprayed the customer with pepper spray. The assailant fled empty-handed.
ARREST
Old Annapolis Rd., 3500 block, 12:56 p.m. May 24. A man was observed loitering around a motel. The 24-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with a weapon violation.
Odenton Area
ROBBERY
Knapps Way, 2400 block, 9:01 p.m. May 23. Three male youths robbed a taxi driver of cash when they reached their destination, then fled. Two Odenton males and a Laurel male were arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery.
Pasadena Area
ROBBERY
Magothy Beach Rd., unit block, 1:08 a.m. May 26. Four people robbed a pharmacy and fled when police arrived. A 28-year-old District woman, a 20-year-old Oxon Hill man, and a 31-year-old District man were arrested and charged with robbery. A fourth suspect is at-large.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. and Mountain Rd., 10 p.m. May 21. Two males and two females assaulted a female near a fast-food restaurant and attempted to steal her purse. They fled empty-handed.
SHOOTING
Levi Ct., 10:20 p.m. May 23. A pedestrian reported they were walking when they sustained a gunshot wound. Shell casings were located in the area of Whitaker Road near Shirley Murphy Road. No suspect has been located.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Magothy Beach Rd., unit block, May 26. Commercial burglary.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Annapolis Rd., unit block, May 26. Weapons violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Forest Dr., 1200 block, May 25. A person was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Franklin St., unit block, May 27. Car speakers, amplifiers and a video game were stolen from a vehicle.
West St., 1900 block, May 27. Unknown person stole a package delivered to the front steps of a residence.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Clarksville Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Oakcrest Lane, 7400 block, May 24. From vehicle.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Snowden River Pkwy., 9300 block, May 26. From vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Gold Sunset Way, 8400 block, May 24. From vehicle.
Old Dobbin Lane, 6100 block, May 24. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, May 24. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11500 block, May 25.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ducketts Lane, 7000 block, May 24. From vehicle.
Iron Ore, 6700 block, May 25. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, May 25. From vehicle.
North Chatham Rd., 3300 block, May 25. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Dorsey Cove, 8600 block, May 25. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Glen Hannah Dr., 10600 block, May 25. From vehicle.
River Hill Rd., 9100 block, May 25. From residence.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, May 24. From vehicle.
Woodbine Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
South Ave., 15000 block, May 27. From vehicle.