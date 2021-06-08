•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Belle Grove Rd., 4100 block, June 3.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., 7400 block, June 2. BB gun.
WEAPONS
Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. and Dorsey Rd., June 1. Handgun violation.
Crain Hwy., 1800 block, June 3. Weapons offense.
Crilley Rd. and Faywood Ave., June 4. Weapon violation.
Laurel Area
ROBBERY
Fort Meade Rd., 300 block, June 1. Strong-arm robbery.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
George and Marion Phelps Lane, unit block, June 1. Strong-arm robbery.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Main St., 100 block, June 1. A cellphone was stolen.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
WEAPON
Stevens Forest Rd., 5800 block, June 2. Weapons violation.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, June 3. From vehicle.
Charles Edward Terr., 6000 block, June 2. From vehicle.
Gerwig Lane, 9300 block, June 3. From vehicle.
Gerwig Lane, 9500 block, June 2. From vehicle.
Good Hunters Ride, 6100 block, June 3. From vehicle.
Humblebee Rd., 5800 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Lacelike Row, 6500 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Lightning View Rd., 5200 block, June 1. From vehicle.
McGaw Ct., 8900 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Roll Right Ct., 8800 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Yellow Dawn Ct., 6200 block, June 3. From vehicle.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fairlee Rd., 5900 block, June 1. From residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Meadowridge Center Dr., 6000 block, June 1.
Toomey Lane, 6000 block, June 1.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Baltimore National Pike, 9100 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Cypressmeade Dr., 9700 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Falling Leaves Ct., 7800 block, June 3. From vehicle.
Normandy Woods Dr., 3200 block, June 2. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Baltimore National Pike, 8800 block, June 2.
Charles Crossing, 5900 block, June 1.
Fulton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Eugene Ave., 11100 block, June 2. From residence.
Stauffer Ave., 8200 block, June 2. From residence.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Montevideo Rd., 7100 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, June 3. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, June 1. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, June 3. From vehicle.
Whiskey Bottom Rd., 8900 block, June 3. From vehicle.