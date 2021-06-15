•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
West Meadow and Belle Grove roads, June 8. Weapons violation.
Edgewater Area
ASSAULT
Solomons Island Rd., 3000 block, June 7.
Glen Burnie Area
ASSAULT
Ritchie Hwy., 7700 block, June 8. Road rage.
WEAPONS
Archwood Ave., 100 block, June 11. Weapons violation.
Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, June 7. Weapons violation.
Laurel Area
WEAPON
Whiskey Bottom Rd. and Route 198, June 11. Weapons violation.
Pasadena Area
WEAPON
Fort Smallwood Rd. and Cabot Dr., June 9. Weapons violation.
Severn Area
WEAPON
Robin Ct., 1800 block, June 11. Handgun violation.
Severna Park Area
WEAPON
Ritchie Hwy. and Whites Rd., June 11. Handgun violation.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Main St., 100 block, June 4. Attempted armed robbery.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, June 9.
Dominoe Rd., 1900 block, June 7. From vehicle.
Duke of Gloucester St., 100 block, June 4.
Fairview Ave., 700 block, June 7. From vehicle.
Old Solomons Island Rd., unit block, June 7.
Second St., 500 block, June 4.
Taylor Ave., 500 block, June 4.
Windwhisper Lane, unit block, June 7. License plates were stolen.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Annapolis Junction Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Pump House Rd., 10900 block, June 7. Commercial burglary.
Columbia Area
ASSAULT
Poll Right Ct., 8800 block, June 7.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berger Rd., 9200 block, June 8. From vehicle.
Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, June 9. From vehicle.
Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, June 10. From vehicle.
Calm Sunset, 7200 block, June 10. From vehicle.
Cobblefield Dr., 8600 block, June 9. From residence.
Fallriver Row Ct., 5400 block, June 10. From vehicle.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5700 block, June 10. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, June 9.
Elkridge Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Gateway Overlook Dr., 8200 block, June 10. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
ROBBERY
Baltimore National Pike, 8800 block, June 9.
THEFT/BURGLARY
North Ridge Rd., 3300 block, June 8. From vehicle.
Jessup Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Guilford Rd., 9900 block, June 10. From vehicle.
Laurel Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Stebbing Way, 9000 block, June 7. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Freestate Dr., 8800 block, June 8.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Foxborough Dr., 8500 block, June 7. From vehicle.
West Friendship Area
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Frederick Rd., 12700 block, June 7.
Woodbine Area
ROBBERY
Old Frederick Rd., 15900 block, June 8.