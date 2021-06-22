Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Annapolis Area

WEAPON

Womack Dr, 100 block, June 17. Weapons violation.

Glen Burnie Area

ASSAULT

Chesapeake Center Dr., 6700 block, June 14.

E. Ordinance Rd., 600 block, June 14. First-degree assault.

WEAPON

Crain Hwy. and Phirne Rd., June 15. Weapons violation.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Hiddenbrook Dr., 400 block, June 15. Home invasion.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

ASSAULT

Monroe St., 800 block, June 15. First-degree assault.

WEAPON

Newtowne Dr., 700 block, June 15. Shots fired.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

August Dr., 1100 block, June 15. From vehicle.

Captains Cir., 400 block, June 16.

Lincoln Dr., 1900 block, June 16. Theft of tags.

Main St., 100 block, June 15.

Primrose Ct., 1100 block, June 15. From vehicle.

Primrose Rd., 1000 block, June 15. From vehicle.

Ridgely Ave., 100 block, June 16.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ROBBERY

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 10300 block, June 17.

WEAPON

Wincopin Cir., 10200 block, June 14. Weapon violation.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dobbin Center Way, 6400 block, June 14. From vehicle.

Durham Rd., 5100 block, June 14. Residential burglary.

Lake Circle West, 5000 block, June 15. Residential burglary.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Harpers Farm Rd., 5400 block, June 14.

Elkridge Area

ROBBERY

Business Pkwy., 6600 block, June 11.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Troy Hill Dr., 7500 block, June 15. From vehicle.

Ellicott City Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chatfield Lane, 7700 block, June 17. Residential burglary.

North Chatham Rd., 3500 block, June 14. Residential burglary.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

All Saints Rd., 9100 block, June 14. From vehicle.

Doves Fly Way, 8700 block, June 15. From vehicle.

Scaggsville Rd., 11200 block, June 15. From vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 9400 block, June 14. From vehicle.

Sykesville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Route 32, 2000 block, June 14. From vehicle.

Woodbine Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Carrs Mill Rd., 14800 block, June 14. From vehicle.