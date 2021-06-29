Anne Arundel County

Due to concerns over covid and social distancing, the police department will take reports for minor and nonviolent crimes by phone. To increase social distancing, callers may be required to file a report online at aacounty.org for the following crimes. If the crime is in progress, call 911 or 410-222-8610.

•Destruction to a vehicle

•Destruction of property/vandalism

•Theft from a vehicle

•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

•Tampering with a vehicle

•Attempted vehicle theft

•Credit or debit card theft

•Identify theft

•Lost property

•Telephone misuse

•Trespassing

The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.

Glen Burnie Area

ASSAULT

Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. and Maple Rd. E., June 21.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ritchie Hwy., 7500 block, June 22. Tampering with a vehicle.

ROBBERY

Chapel Lake Dr., 2600 block, June 23. Commercial robbery.

Laurel Area

WEAPON

Fort Meade Rd., 3500 block, June 25. Handgun violation.

Lothian Area

WEAPON

Mary Lou Dr., 100 block, June 24. Shots fired.

Severn Area

WEAPON

Meade Village Rd. and Meade Village Cir., June 23. Weapons violation.

City of Annapolis

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.

HOMICIDE

Spa Rd., 1000 block, June 21.

ASSAULT

Captains Cir., 400 block, June 22. First-degree assault.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Archwood Ave., 100 block, June 21. First-degree burglary.

Bay Ridge Ave., 1000 block, June 21.

Bay Ridge Rd., 900 block, June 21.

Bertina A. Nick Way, 100 block, June 24. From vehicle.

Clay St., unit block, June 21.

Market Space, unit block, June 21.

Merryman Rd., 400 block, June 22.

Monroe St., 900 block, June 24. From vehicle.

S. Cherry Grove Ave., 500 block, June 25.

West St., 100 block, June 25.

West St., 1900 block, June 25.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Steele St., unit block, June 25.

Burnside St., 400 block, June 25. Malicious destruction of property.

Howard County

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.

Columbia Area

ROBBERY

Monarch Mills Way, 7500 block, June 21.

CARJACKING

Dobbin Rd., 6400 block, June 21.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Basket Ring Rd., 9600 block, June 21. From residence.

Circling Hunter Dr., 4800 block, June 22. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Little Patuxent Pkwy., 11600 block, June 21.

Elkridge Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Hearthside Way, 7500 block, June 24. From residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Troy Hill Dr., 7100 block, June 23.

Ellicott City Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Court House Dr., 3400 block, June 23. From vehicle.

Fulton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Gunnar Dr., 8200 block, June 23.

Jessup Area

ASSAULT

Pocomoke Ave., 7800 block, June 22.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Washington Blvd., 8500 block, June 22. From vehicle.

Laurel Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bursa and Maier roads, June 21. From vehicle.

Freestate Dr., 8700 block, June 21. From vehicle.

Lynn Buff Ct., 9500 block, June 22. From vehicle.

Stebbing Way, 9000 block, June 21. From vehicle.

Thamesmeade Rd., 9000 block, June 21. From vehicle.

Woodstock Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Birmingham Way, 10800 block, June 22.