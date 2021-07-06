•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
ROBBERY
Generals Hwy., 2100 block, 12:38 p.m. June 27.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Somerville Rd., 2000 block, 8:50 p.m. June 28.
Brooklyn Park Area
ROBBERIES
Dell St. and Patrick Henry Dr., 5300 block, 6:58 p.m. June 25. Robbery of a citizen.
Patrick Henry Dr., 5300 block, 1:30 p.m. June 26. Robbery of a citizen.
Glen Burnie Area
ROBBERY
Ritchie Hwy., 6700 block, 9:30 p.m. July 1. Commercial robbery.
WEAPON
Holsum Way, 100 block, 8 p.m. June 28. Weapons violation.
Laurel Area
CARJACKING
Laurel Fort Meade Rd., 3400 block, 9:52 p.m. June 29.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ASSAULTS
Forest Dr., 1300 block, July 1.
Obery Ct., 100 block, June 28.
CARJACKING
Forest Dr., 1700 block, June 30. Armed carjacking.
WEAPON
Medgar Evers St., 1100 block, June 28. Shots fired.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bunche St., unit block, July 1.
Gibraltar Ave., unit block, June 30.
Main St., unit block, July 1.
Solomons Island Rd., 2000 block, June 28.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berger Rd., 9200 block, July 1. From vehicle.
Eden Brook Dr., 7300 block, June 28. From vehicle.
Gerwig Lane, 9600 block, June 28. From vehicle.
Hickory Log Cir., 7300 block, June 28. From vehicle.
Lambskin Lane, 9000 block, June 28. From vehicle.
Stevens Forest Rd., 5700 block, July 1. From vehicle.
Swift Stream Pl., 10300-10400 block, June 30. From vehicle.
Tamar Dr., 8800 block, June 25. From vehicle.
White Mane, 5300 block, June 25. From vehicle.
Winding Star Cir., 5200 block, June 28. From vehicle.
Woodpark Lane, 7600 block, June 28. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
April Journey, 5500 block, June 28.
Cloudleap Ct., 8700 block, June 28.
Harpers Farm Rd., 5600 block, June 30.
Jason Ct., 10500 block, June 30.
Ellicott City Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Stonehouse Dr., 8700 block, June 30. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Main St., 8600 block, July 1.
Laurel Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Washington Blvd., 9900 block, June 28. From vehicle.