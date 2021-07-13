•Destruction to a vehicle
•Destruction of property/vandalism
•Theft from a vehicle
•Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories
•Tampering with a vehicle
•Attempted vehicle theft
•Credit or debit card theft
•Identify theft
•Lost property
•Telephone misuse
•Trespassing
The following were among incidents reported by Anne Arundel County police. For information, call 410-222-8050.
Annapolis Area
WEAPON
Route 50 W. and Chesapeake Bay Bridge, 1:11 a.m. July 6. Weapons violation.
Brooklyn Park Area
WEAPON
4th St., 5200 block, 11:30 p.m. July 8. Home invasion. Arrest made.
Glen Burnie Area
WEAPON
Crain Hwy. and E. Park Dr., 8:30 p.m. July 2. Weapons violation.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Ritchie Hwy., 6600 block, 10:54 p.m. July 5.
City of Annapolis
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, the police department has implemented a policy of telephone reporting for relatively minor and nonviolent crimes. Callers will be screened, and when appropriate for telephone reporting an officer will collect information. The non-emergency phone number is 410-268-4141.
ROBBERY
Calvert St., unit block, July 3.
WEAPON
Bens Dr., unit block, July 3. Shooting.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashton Ct., 1200 block, July 6.
Beach Rd., 7000 block, July 6. From vehicle.
Forest Dr., 1700 block, July 5.
Madison St., 900 block, July 8. Possible burglary.
Obery Ct., 100 block, July 6.
Tyler Ave., 1300 block, July 3.
Howard County
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus and social distancing, citizens are encouraged to report certain incidents online at hcpd.org or by calling 410-313-2200. These were among incidents reported by Howard County police.
Columbia Area
ROBBERY
Hyla Brook Rd., 10000 block, July 6.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Broken Land Pkwy., 9600 block, July 3. From vehicle.
Lee Farm Ct., 4900 block, July 6. From vehicle.
New Country Lane, 11900 block, June 30-July 1. From vehicle.
New Country Lane, 11800 block, July 1. From vehicle.
Rivendell Lane, 5200 block, July 1-July 2. From vehicle.
Robert Oliver Pl., 5800 block, July 8. Commercial burglary.
Twin Rivers Rd., 10500 block, June 30-July 3. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Harpers Farm Rd., 5100 block, July 3-6.
Elkridge Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Hearthside Way, 7600 block, July 7-8. From vehicle.
Joann Khan Dr., 7000 block, July 6. From vehicle.
Ellicott City Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Charles Crossing, 6000 block, July 1. Commercial burglary.
Lee Farm Ct., 4900 block, July 6. From vehicle.
Patuxent Valley Lane, 10200 block, July 3. From vehicle.
Stony Creek Lane, 7600 block, July 6. From vehicle.
Town and Country Blvd., 8800 block, July 5. Residential burglary.
University Blvd., 6000 block, July 7. Commercial burglary.
Jessup Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Patuxent Range Rd., 8300 block, July 6-7. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 7900-8100 block, July 7-8. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Riggs Hill Rd., 10600 block, July 5-6.
Laurel Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Birkenhead Ct., 8700 block, July 7. From vehicle.
Canterbury Riding, 9300 block, July 5-6. From vehicle.
North Laurel Rd., 9500 block, July 2. From vehicle.
Washington Blvd., 10000 block, July 7-8. From vehicle.
Savage Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Foxborough Dr., 8500 block, July 7-8. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Washington St., 8900 block, July 1.